The Starting Spot: B.A.S.S. Limits Forward Facing Sonar, Catch Bass in Current, and Which Frog is Best?
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-In the biggest bass fishing news of the day, B.A.S.S. has decided it will limit the use of forward-facing sonar in its 2026 Bassmaster Elite series. I’ll tell you that personally I feel like that might be a mistake. Watch for a full article in the next day or two explaining my rationale, but until then, here’s the official story from B.A.S.S.
-Moving water, whether a river or the wind blowing between two islands, can change the way bass relate to their environment. Understanding how bass use current and knowing the best presentations can help you catch more and bigger bass.
-I can’t think of an avid bass angler who doesn’t love to catch fish on a frog. But which frog is best in what conditions? Are you tying on a walking frog or a popping frog? Let Bassmaster Elite pro Bryan Schmitt break it down for you.
B.A.S.S. announces Live Sonar rule change for 2026 Elite Series
by B.A.S.S.
According to an article on Bassmaster.com: B.A.S.S., the worldwide authority on bass fishing, today announced an update to its forward-facing live sonar (FFS) policy that will take effect during the 2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series season.
Beginning in 2026, forward-facing live sonar will only be permitted in up to five of the nine regular-season Elite Series events. Which events allow the technology will be determined randomly. The remaining events will prohibit its use entirely, including during official practice. Restrictions implemented for 2025 — limiting anglers to one live sonar transducer and a maximum of 55 total screen inches — will remain in place. The 2026 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour will allow FFS, since all qualifiers earned their spot under the 2025 rules…MORE.
Best Bass Fishing Tactics When Water's on the Move
by Glenn Walker
From a story on GameAndFishMag.com: From the natural water current that occurs in a river system to those in a lake that are produced by wind or some type of funnel, moving water plays a big role in bass fishing. If you’ve ever caught one bass after another on a particular spot, only to return the next day under the same weather conditions and with the water at the same level and not get a single bite, a change in the water current was likely to blame.
Changing currents on a body of water can impact bass positioning in different ways. For example, if the current in a given spot goes from present to non-existent, bass will move to a different spot where feeding comes easier. Alternately, a heavy rain or an increase of water flow through a dam can cause too much current and bass will relocate.
This is true throughout the year in bass fishing, but is most prevalent during the summer months as current brings in fresh, oxygen-rich water along with an increase in food, and bass will position themselves in such a way to pick off an easy meal…MORE.
Popping Frogs or Walking Frogs?
by Nick Dumke
In a video on Wired2Fish.com: Frog fishing continues to be one of the most exciting ways to target big bass. In this video, professional angler Bryan Schmitt breaks down when and why he reaches for a popping frog or a walking frog. Schmitt shares his core principles for choosing between these topwater tools and how each option performs in different situations.
