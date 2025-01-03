The Best Scale For Tournament Bass Fishing: BUBBA Pro Series Smart Fish Scale
What Scale Do Pro Fishermen Use?
The professional anglers of the MLF Bass Pro Tour, who compete in a “catch-weigh-release” format, need to have full confidence that the scales they use are accurate, dependable and fair. In some events, as much as $300,000 dollars is on the line. The Bubba Pro Series Smart Fish Scale is the only scale they use.
Why Is An Accurate Scale Important For Bass Fishing?
While most of us aren’t in tournaments with stakes quite so lofty, we’re all still in it because we want to win. Gathering accurate information about the size of your catch can be critical. Whether you’re planning your strategy during practice, making decisions about your next move on tournament day, or culling to gain a single ounce, you should feel confident that your scale is providing data you can count on.
How Accurate Are Digital Fish Scales?
The newest, top-of-the-line, scale from BUBBA, the Pro Series Smart Fish Scale is a tool every serious angler needs. Its best-in-class accuracy of ±0.03 pounds means you have the best information possible.
What Is the Best Digital Fish Scale?
The Pro Series Smart Fish Scale is the best you can buy. It’s durable, reliable, and features three different modes;
1.) Tournament Mode includes live well management of up to eight fish; displays smallest fish and total fish count; individual fish and total live well weights; and programmable tournament bag limit.
2.) Rally Mode displays largest and smallest catches; total number of fish caught during a trip; total weight of all catches.
3.) Competition Mode lets up to four anglers compete on one device; total weight of each angler’s catch; heaviest individual bag weight and fish count.
What Makes It a Smart Scale?
In addition, the BUBBA smart phone app pairs seamlessly with this scale and allows you to keep a log of your fish catches like never before. Sure, it keeps track of the weights, like you’d expect. But it also saves GPS data of where you caught each fish, along with weather/water conditions at that location at the time of the catch, and if you choose you can easily share your results with your group of friends. That’s the kind of real info you can learn from to truly improve as an angler.
Plus, the app offers opportunities for online social connectivity such as hosting or joining of virtual tournaments where you can see other angler’s catches and weights being logged in real time.
Is the BUBBA Pro Series Smart Fish Scale Worth It?
The retail price of the BUBBA Pro Series Smart Fish Scale is $199. Yes, I know that seems like a lot for a scale. Yes, I know you can get cheaper scales. But, if you consider the accuracy of the information and then the incredible amount of data this device will gather about your fishing, it really doesn’t compare to other scales.
Smart Fish Scale Features
- Iconic, non-slip, ergonomic grip
- High-quality, durable construction
- Color, digital, disable display
- Best-in-class accuracy
- Tournament Mode stores up to 8 fish
- Rally Mode stores up to 99 fish
- Mobile App
- Lip clip and gill hook included
- Rechargeable, Lithium-Polymer battery lasts for days
- Premium IPX7 Waterproof carry case and product design
