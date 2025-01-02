Top 8 Ultimate, Best-of-the-Best, Luxury Bass Fishing Gear Wishlist
Are you ready to elevate your bass fishing gear game? Did Santa fill your stocking with cash this year? Were you very, very good? If you are a bass angler who appreciates luxury bass fishing gear and fortunate enough to find yourself flush with Christmas cash and a desire to spoil yourself rotten, I’d like to offer you this ultimate bass fishing wishlist.
But first, let me be clear about a few things. Do you need to spend this much money to catch bass? Absolutely not. Will owning any of these items make you a better angler. Nope. But will they change your overall fishing experience for the better? You bet!
1.) Daiwa Steez SV Baitcasting Reel: The Baitcaster of Dreams
For the second year in a row, the Daiwa Steez is officially my dream baitcaster. For a bass fisherman like myself, who tends to have a baitcaster in hand most of the time, there is no level of quality and technology that won’t be greatly appreciated or go to waste. This Steez SV provides the very best of a baitcasting reel.
As Tacklewarehouse.com describes it, the Daiwa Steez SV Casting Reel is purpose-built to give anglers the upper hand in any fishing condition, featuring a new design that maximizes durability, power and efficiency and facilitates longer casts with smoother retrieves.
And when Daiwa’s Hyper Drive Design consists of features named Hyper Armed Housing, Hyper Drive Digigear, and a Hyper Tough Clutch, it gets me hyper excited to fish this top-of-the-line baitcaster.
2.) Shimano Poison Ultima Casting Rod: Premium Bass Rod Technology
Although I have a couple worthy options in mind for a suitable rod to match the Steez’s awesomeness, I can’t say no to the Shimano Poison Ultima casting rod. Do you want to own the absolute sexiest baitcast combo you’ve ever seen? Of course you do. Take that Steez reel and put it on a Poison Ultima rod. Heresy and blasphemy you cry! A Daiwa/Shimano combo!? Never! Trust me, everything is going to be just fine. Pick it up. Look at it. If you don’t reflexively make that, half-a-cat-call, impressed, whistle noise, there’s something wrong with you. Imagine crossing a Ferrari with a Lamborghini (I’ll let you sort out which is which.) Bellissimo!
Per the Tackle Warehouse site, “Blending Spiral-X Core and Hi-Power X technologies, the Poison Ultima Casting Rods offer incredibly light blanks with increased multi-directional strength and added blank twist resistance. Shimano’s X-Guide system also unlocks the full potential of the blanks by dramatically decreasing weight and providing heightened casting performance.”
And in the close, runner up category, I would also accept the matching Daiwa Steez AGS, the G. Loomis Conquest or the St. Croix Legend Extreme as undeniable, great picks. But if I had all the money in the world, I’m going with the Poison Ultima.
3.) Shimano Stella FK Spinning Reel: The Gold Standard for Reel Excellence
The undisputed pinnacle of spinning reel technology, the Shimano Stella FK, is the culmination of Shimano’s relentless pursuit to redefine innovation. If you’ve never had the opportunity, I challenge you to find a retailer where you can at least get your hands on a Stella. Just turn the handle and your expectations for a fishing reel will forever be changed.
As described by Shimano, “Leaders never settle while redefining innovation—a trajectory of infinite evolution. The iconic heritage of the Stella family embodies this mindset with the debut of the new Stella FK aimed at enriching angler performance through the debut of industry-leading Shimano reel technology. Built upon the Shimano legacy of cold-forged HAGANE gears for added strength with the refinement of MicroModule II technology, new InfinityXross technology extends the gear tooth horizontally to distribute load across the gear tooth more evenly for unequaled gear durability. InfinityDrive—passed down through its saltwater brethren—delivers light rotation and increased cranking power under load.”
4.) G Loomis Conquest Spinning Rod: Unmatched Spinning Rod Performance
Now, if you’re feeling incredibly saucy, take that Stella and mount it to a G. Loomis Conquest rod. Wow, just writing that makes my knees weak. The Conquest Rod series just exudes unmistakable technology and quality from the first moment you pick one up—you feel that this is something special. But the real demonstration of this rod’s capabilities happens the first time it’s loaded up fish a big bass on the end of your line. The whole experience of catching a fish feels different and better.
“G. Loomis’ legendary build quality, featuring Shimano's Spiral-X Technology takes bass fishing to the next level. With Spiral-X Technology preventing blank twist to increase casting distance and enhancing accuracy rod strength is increased for the needed leverage to provide better hook sets and fish-fighting power. All Conquest bass rods feature high performance Torzite guide from Fuji along with custom reel seats with blank-though handles for added sensitivity. Conquest are the most technologically advanced bass rods on the water.”
5.) Roman Made Natural Wood Mother Chaser Swimbait: Yes This Lure Costs More Than a Shimano Stella
How serious are you about swimbait fishing for bass? I know the answer for a lot of guys is “Very!” And I’m sure, even with its $1100 price tag, many anglers who aren’t multi-millionaires are going to justify this purchase. I’ve got to say, these lures appear to be a literal piece of art.
Tackle Warehouse says, “The absolute pinnacle of swimbait craftsmanship, the Roman Made Natural Wood Mother Chaser Swimbait is a monster-sized swimbait that is meant for chasing trophy-caliber bass and is simply in a league of its own. Painstakingly hand built and tuned one at a time by Toshinori Takeyama in Japan near Lake Biwa, the Roman Made Natural Wood Mother Chaser Swimbait produces an incredible wide gliding action and moves a tremendous amount of water to entice trophy bass to come out of hiding and tempt the fish of a lifetime to bite.”
6.) Simms ProDry Rain Suit: Ultimate Comfort for the Worst Conditions
Yes, the jacket and bibs as a pair will set you back nearly $1400. But, if you’ve ever fished a 40-degree, driving rain, tournament day while wearing a so-so rain suit, at some point around hour-six you would have traded your first born to be dry and comfortable. The Simms Pro Dry Suit has been my personal go-to for years, but now we’re talking about their newly re-designed, ICAST 2024 Best of Category winning, more durable, improved mobility suit this is a slam dunk. Simms is just one of those companies that makes products you can count on, and once you get towards the top end of their offerings, you’re talking about the best available anywhere.
Per Simms, “Built with waterproof/breathable Gore-Tex Pro fabric, the Pro Dry Suit is the ultimate foul weather fortress. The Jacket features an adjustable hood, water-resistant zippered chest and hand-warmer pockets, and watertight cuffs. A center front zipper reinforced with a storm flap provides maximum weather protection. Utilizing the same fabric, the Bib features air mesh suspenders, a vast pocket array and includes thigh-high zippers for easy on/off.
7.) Humminbird APEX 19 MEGA SI+: The Latest in Cutting-Edge Fishing Technology
Yes, there are lots of great electronics available these days, but I’ve been fairly transparent that I’ve been a Humminbird guy for quite a while. So far, I haven’t seen anything to change my mind. That said, if I’m shopping for the best-of-the-best, I’m putting a 19” APEX MEGA SI+ Chartplotter and a new MEGA Live 2 forward facing sonar in my cart.
Per Humminbird, “The APEX 19 MEGA SI+ Chartplotter provides the clearest sonar imaging on the sharpest multi-function display that anglers have ever seen. Industry-leading MEGA Imaging+ and Dual Spectrum CHIRP sonar come standard, with even more performance from a dedicated sonar channel for accessory 2D CHIRP transducers up to 2kW.”
And according to Tackle Warehouse, “Hallmark clarity takes another step forward with the latest iteration of Humminbird’s forward-facing sonar Humminbird Mega Live 2 Imaging. Designed to make your highlight reels easier than ever to watch in real-time, Mega Live 2 features TargetBoost technology which provides anglers with an incredible live view that separates fish and structure with less noise, improved bait tracking, and image stability.”
8.) Old Town Sportsman BigWater ePDL+ 132: The Ultimate Fishing Kayak
Sure, you could spend more on a fiberglass bass boat, but kayak bass fishing is growing faster than anything in the sport. So, if you're looking for the ultimate kayak, check out the Old Town Sportsman Big Water ePDL+ 132, which combines pedal power with an electric boost for unmatched speed, range and control on the water.
This model includes a game-changing ePDL+ system—essentially like adding an e-bike motor to your kayak. It offers five speed settings for both power assist and full cruise control, powered by a compact 36V, 20Ah lithium battery. At top speed around four to five miles per hour, the battery will keep you moving for up to three hours, while mid-range settings extend that to 23 hours, and level one will go over 40 hours without recharging!
Why Hyper Level Bass Gear is Good For Everyone, Even Those Who Could Never Afford It
These are admittedly aspirational items for most of us. I just did some quick math and these eight items would cost you $18,022! If you can find a way to own these without losing your house or breaking up your marriage, that's fantastic. But the great thing about the existence of these uber high-end products, is they serve as testing platforms for the development of ever improving fishing gear. Over time, the features developed for these top-level products find their way down the line, to more and more realistically affordable products. The sport advances and we all win.
