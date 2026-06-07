Score a Sweet Selection of Swimbaits in This Mystery Tackle Box Kit

Opening a Mystery Tackle Box is always fun. Even if you bought it for yourself, it's like opening a Christmas present, not knowing exactly what's inside—but feeling quite confident you're going to love it.

How much did I love my new Swimbait Sensation Box? Not even ten minutes on the water and I hooked into not one largemouth bass... but two! That's a first for me. If that isn't a testimonial for the effectiveness of the baits in the Mystery Tackle Box, I'm not sure what is.

The author's double catch of largemouth bass on the Thunderhawk Lures Cha Cha Glide 6. | Justin Hoffman

The Mystery Tackle Box Swimbait Sensation Kit

The Swimbait Sensation Bass Fishing Kit has a retail price of $49.99 USD. Inside you'll find 5-7 premium swimbaits and matching terminal tackle from proven brands, as well as a limited edition decal and QR code giving access to the About My Box page and Dribble Magazine.

Swimbaits are designed to perfectly mimic the size, shape, and movement of baitfish, triggering a positive feeding response from bass wherever you fish one. Available in both soft and hard plastic versions, the swimbait is a simple bait to work, falling into the 'chuck and wind' category.

They're an excellent choice to quickly and effectively cover water, or target specific cover such as fallen timber, rip-rap, boat docks, or grass beds. The swimbait is guaranteed to get bit when largemouth and smallmouth bass have the feed bag on.

With over 10 million boxes shipped to date, the Mystery Tackle Box company is definitely doing something right. And by offering subscription plans and one-off tackle kits - covering a multitude of species and techniques - anglers have dozens of fantastic options to choose from.

The Swimbait Sensation Bass Fishing Kit from Mystery Tackle Box contains 5 to 7 premium swimbaits and tackle. | MTB

Not all boxes will be the same, and although the company does advertise a list of proven and trusted brands, specific lures or baits may vary from box to box.

What My Swimbait Sensation Bass Fishing Kit Contained

Here's what my box included, and why this selection is a winner for bass anglers.

Thunderhawk Lures Cha Cha Glide 6 - $15.99

Thunderhawk Lures Cha Cha Glide 6 | Justin Hoffman

Categorized as either a glide bait or swimbait, the hard plastic Thunderhawk Lures Cha Cha Glide 6 is a thing of beauty. Weighing in at 1.5 oz, this bait offers up brilliant flash and a tight but natural swimming action.

Thunderhawk Lures Thunderbelly 5" Swimbait - $12.99

Thunderhawk Lures Thunderbelly 5" Swimbait | Justin Hoffman

The 5" Thunderbelly Swimbait from Thunderhawk Lures combines the lifelike shimmy of a hollow-body bait with the hard-thumping action of a solid swimbait.

Designed with a weedless configuration, and packaged with a custom weighted hook, this bait can be fished through grass and heavy cover easily and effectively.

Googan Baits Guppy - $9.99

Googan Baits Guppy | Justin Hoffman

Measuring 3.8" and weighing 1/4 oz, the Googan Baits Guppy is a line-through swimbait engineered specifically for targeting big and aggressive bass.

With a built-in weedguard, realistic profile, and lifelike action, the Guppy ticks all the right boxes.

Head Hunter Lures PT Ringer Swimbait - $7.99

Head Hunter Lures PT Ringer Swimbait | Justin Hoffman

With a ribbed body and distinctive tail design, the PT Ringer Swimbait from Head Hunter Lures creates a unique water disturbance that draws bass in from a distance.

Options for use are endless, including on Alabama rigs or Texas-style, as well as a jig or chatterbait trailer or stand alone swimbait. These baits are also biodegradable.

G-Ratt Baits Thin Swim - $6.99

G-Ratt Baits Thin Swim | Justin Hoffman

The 4" G-Ratt Baits Thin Swim offers bass a thin-profile swimbait with a thumping boot tail, which offers exceptional action and flash when retrieved at any speed.

What I Love About the 'Swimbait Sensation' Bass Fishing Kit from Mystery Tackle Box

I was very pleased with not only the selection but also the quality of baits found in my Swimbait Sensation kit. ANd since I was unfamiliar with a couple of the brands and models included, it gives me the opportunity to expand my arsenal.

Whether you're just starting out fishing swimbaits or a seasoned pro, this release from Mystery Tackle Box is definitely a worthwhile investment. With the total product value of my box well over the $49.99 retail price, you really have nothing to lose by gifting yourself a box or two.

Check out the Swimbait Sensation Bass Fishing Kit on the Mystery Tackle Box website HERE.

Read my full review of the Finesse Bass Fishing Kit HERE.