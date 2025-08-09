Bill Dance Giant Bass Open Goes Nationwide: Every Lake, Every Cast, Every Angler
If you’re a bass angler, you know that next cast could be the one that changes everything—the first fish in the biggest school you’ve ever seen, or maybe your personal best, or the state record, of maybe even the world record. But you also know, those casts just don’t seem to happen on a tournament day very often…until now.
Why Every Angler Should Join the Giant Bass Open
We wanted to make fishing fun, affordable and accessible, and we believe we have accomplished all of these things with this exciting new format- Bill Dance
This is truly a tournament for every angler. Whether you fish the top bass lakes in the country from the finest bass boat money can buy, or paddle your way down a rocky river in your kayak, or walk the shores of your local pond, everyone has a shot at serious cash and prizes. And an entry fee of just $44.99 per year puts this competition within nearly every angler’s reach. No budget for cross-country travel. No complicated scheduling. Just the thrill of knowing that next cast could be the one.
How the Nationwide Bass Fishing Format Works
The format is simple. Go to FishingChaos.com to get signed up. Pick your region. Then decide if you want to measure your fish by length or weight. When you catch a bass that meets your region’s criteria, make sure you take the required photo, and you’re officially in the Bill Dance Giant Bass Club. Your membership earns you a collectible coin, a club decal.
Prizes Worth Casting For — Up To a Bass Boat, a Ford F-250 and $100,000
Winners from each region and division will receive cash prizes and all additional anglers that join each month will go into that month’s drawing for even more cash and prizes. Monthly prizes and payout will be determined by the number of nationwide entrants and will eventually include a 21-foot fiberglass bass boat and a Ford F-250 truck given away at the end of the year.
And make sure to encourage your fishing buddies to get on board here, because if the Bill Dance Nationwide Giant Bass Open hits 50,000 entrants, the top anglers from every state will meet in Tennessee for a no-entry-fee championship with a $100,000 minimum purse.
Fishing Rules and Regional Criteria
All fish must be caught on public waters, artificial baits only, and you must be properly licensed for the waters you fish. Minimum qualifying fish size is set by the following regions:
- Central — Length 21 inches; Weight 5 1/2 pounds
- Northeast — Length 21 inches; Weight 5 1/2 pounds
- Southeast — Length 22 inches; Weight 7 pounds
- West — Length 21 inches; Weight 5 1/2 pounds
- Nationwide/Big 3 (California, Florida, Texas) — Length 24 inches; Weight 9 pounds.
In each division, all fish entered with a minimum length of 18 inches or minimum weight of 4 pounds gives anglers an additional chance at the year-end drawing, but they will not provide entrance into the Bill Dance Big Bass Club.
How to Enter and Start Competing Today
- Go to FishingChaos.com to sign up for $44.99
- Choose your region and your preferred division (length or weight).
- Fish as much or as little as your personal schedule will allow—hopefully, it’s a lot!
- Photograph your qualifying catches, making sure the monthly code is clearly visible.
- Winners will be notified at the end of each month.
Key Points to Remember
- $44.99 is for a full year of competition.
- Every qualifying fish gives you a chance to win.
- There is huge potential for massive year-end prizes up for grabs.
- All anglers are welcome—all experience levels, boaters, kayakers, waders, shore anglers. Everyone!
A New Era of Bass Tournaments Where Every Cast Counts
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the thrill of bass tournament competition, but felt like your first tournament was out of your reach, this might be for you. And if you’re an experienced tournament angler who wished your best days of fishing were all tournament days, this might be for you, too.
With advancing technology, the landscape of bass fishing and bass tournament fishing are evolving quickly. It’s exciting to see new tournament formats like the Bill Dance Nationwide Giant Bass Open that tap into that essence of what makes bass fishing exciting—every next cast might be the big one.
Go to: gbonationwide.com or fishingchaos.com