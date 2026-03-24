Busch Light and Bass Pro Shops Release Limited-Edition Collectors Can Collab

I can't speak for all folks, but personally, nothing quenches my thirst after a long day of fishing like an ice cold beer. From the familiar crack of the can to the first drops of amber liquid pursing chapped and sunburned lips, reminiscing about big bass caught (and lost) just seems so right with a crisp beer in hand.

Busch Light and Bass Pro Shops - Two Iconic Brands

Founded in 1972, and with close to 200 retail outlets across the United States and Canada, Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier shopping destination for anglers and hunters alike. But they are more than just a one-stop store for fishing gear, they're a national leader in conservation initiatives and a trusted resource for families headed into the great outdoors.

Anheuser-Busch needs no introduction, touted as the nation's top brewer and manufacturer of the best tasting beer for more than 165 years. With the release of Busch Light in 1989, the brand cemented itself as the 'beer for every angler.'

The Busch Light and Bass Pro Shops Collectors Can is the Collab We Wanted

Marking the first ever collaboration with Bass Pro Shops, Busch Light has announced the release of special collector's beer cans 'celebrating anglers everywhere and the iconic outdoor retailer that outfits them.'

If an image could talk, this one is undoubtedly saying 'thirst quencher!' | Anheuser-Busch

Having hit retail outlets on March 9, 2026, in 42 states across the U.S., these bold and beautiful can and case designs exude bass fishing and the great outdoors.

Sitting on the dock with the new Busch Light and Bass Pro Shops collector's can is the perfect compliment to a day of fishing. | Anheuser-Busch

The can showcases the legendary Bass Pro Shops logo and a bold, all-new bass fishing design created exclusively for Busch Light.

Try turning your tackle box into a makeshift cooler for the new collector's cans from Busch Light and Bass Pro Shops. | Anheuser-Busch

Be sure to pick up your Busch Light and Bass Pro Shops limited-edition collector's can before they're gone. The beer will taste even better in this cool new design, and look sweet on display in the cottage, hunt camp or basement bar.

Have you seen the Busch Light and Rapala giant lure collaboration? Check out that story HERE.