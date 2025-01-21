Drew Gregory Kicks Off 2025 Bassmaster Kayak Series With Victory at Lake Havasu
Drew Gregory, the reigning Bassmaster Kayak Series champion, started the 2025 season with a win at Lake Havasu on the Arizona/California border. Competing against 111 anglers, Gregory scored 10 bass totaling 165.25 inches over two days to edge out Utah’s Caymen Rasmussen by 2.25 inches.
“It was very tough this week,” Gregory said. “But you know, that’s typical. Anywhere in winter, except maybe Florida, it’s gonna be tough fishing. The water here was cold.”
The Winning Gear
Gregory relied on an arsenal of Z-Man lures, including the Gobius swimbait in natural color, a 3/8-ounce CrossEyeZ Power Finesse jig paired with a Pro Craw Trailer in green pumpkin and another lure responsible for a key largemouth bite which he simply described as a spinnerbait. The Gobius was key for clear shallow water up the river, but the finesse jig and the spinnerbait got the job done in a murky backwater area.
He also credited his success to a prototype Yakrods casting rod he’s developing.
Top 5 Finishers and Big Bass Highlights
- 1st Place: Drew Gregory, 165.25 inches, $7,000
- 2nd Place: Caymen Rasmussen, 163 inches, $3,000
- 3rd Place: JJ Gibbs, 158 inches, $2,500
- 4th Place: Mark Kile, 158 inches, $2,000
- 5th Place: John Turner, 153 inches, $1,700
- Big Bass Award: went to California’s Kong Yang, whose 21.75-inch catch narrowly beat Chris Cabral in a tiebreaker, $500
What’s Next?
Lake Havasu marked the first of six regular-season events for the 2025 Bassmaster Kayak Series, with upcoming stops at iconic fisheries like Kissimmee, Dale Hollow, and Toledo Bend.
With his season-opening win, Gregory remains a dominant force in the kayak series.
