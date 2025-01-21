Fishing

Drew Gregory Kicks Off 2025 Bassmaster Kayak Series With Victory at Lake Havasu

Drew Gregory lifts the Bassmaster Kayak Series champion trophy after his win at 2025 season opening event on Lake Havasu.
Drew Gregory lifts the Bassmaster Kayak Series champion trophy after his win at 2025 season opening event on Lake Havasu. / B.A.S.S. | Mark Cisneros

Drew Gregory, the reigning Bassmaster Kayak Series champion, started the 2025 season with a win at Lake Havasu on the Arizona/California border. Competing against 111 anglers, Gregory scored 10 bass totaling 165.25 inches over two days to edge out Utah’s Caymen Rasmussen by 2.25 inches.

“It was very tough this week,” Gregory said. “But you know, that’s typical. Anywhere in winter, except maybe Florida, it’s gonna be tough fishing. The water here was cold.”

Drew Gregory fishing from his kayak on Lake Havasu during the Bassmaster Kayak Series.
Drew Gregory targets bass from his kayak on the scenic waters of Lake Havasu during the Bassmaster Kayak Series. / B.A.S.S. | Mark Cisneros

The Winning Gear

Gregory relied on an arsenal of Z-Man lures, including the Gobius swimbait in natural color, a 3/8-ounce CrossEyeZ Power Finesse jig paired with a Pro Craw Trailer in green pumpkin and another lure responsible for a key largemouth bite which he simply described as a spinnerbait. The Gobius was key for clear shallow water up the river, but the finesse jig and the spinnerbait got the job done in a murky backwater area.

He also credited his success to a prototype Yakrods casting rod he’s developing.

Top 5 Finishers and Big Bass Highlights

  • 1st Place: Drew Gregory, 165.25 inches, $7,000
  • 2nd Place: Caymen Rasmussen, 163 inches, $3,000
  • 3rd Place: JJ Gibbs, 158 inches, $2,500
  • 4th Place: Mark Kile, 158 inches, $2,000
  • 5th Place: John Turner, 153 inches, $1,700
  • Big Bass Award: went to California’s Kong Yang, whose 21.75-inch catch narrowly beat Chris Cabral in a tiebreaker, $500
A kayak angler silhouettes against a beautiful orange sunset and desert mountains of Lake Havasu.
A kayak angler silhouetted against the beautiful, otherworldly, scenery that makes Lake Havasu such a popular bass fishing destination. / B.A.S.S. | Mark Cisneros

What’s Next?

Lake Havasu marked the first of six regular-season events for the 2025 Bassmaster Kayak Series, with upcoming stops at iconic fisheries like Kissimmee, Dale Hollow, and Toledo Bend.

With his season-opening win, Gregory remains a dominant force in the kayak series.

KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

