Top 10 Best Bass Fishing Lure Gifts For Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, this guide has everything you need to support your favorite bass angler's fishing passion. From noisy topwaters to slick soft plastics (and everything in between), this list of must-have baits are sure to bring luck to each of the fishing friends on your list - and is the reason why each made the cut for my Top 10 Best Bass Fishing Lure Gifts for the Holidays.

The author admires a chunky largemouth bass caught on a Lunkerhunt Furenzy Mouse hollow-body topwater bait. | Justin Hoffman

As an ardent angler, these are the actual bass fishing lures I use, have faith in, and strongly recommend - and are guaranteed to catch you (or your angling friends) more fish.

Lunkerhunt Furenzy Mouse. | Lunkerhunt

Price: $12.49

Why it's Great: A new twist on the hollow-body frog scene, this latest topwater release from Lunkerhunt offers up a different look, feel, and action that triggers bass to strike and hold on when you find them holed-up in heavy cover.

My Detailed Review: With a whole season to field test the Lunkerhunt Furenzy Mouse, and while mainly fishing a river system that contains vast expanses of slop and pads, this new hollow-body mouse got a thorough workout. And I was beyond impressed.



Not only is the 'fur' on this lure a neat visual addition, but it holds a purpose, allowing fish to hold on during a strike for an extra split second - giving an angler added time to drive the hooks home. It also holds water, meaning you can cast these mice a country mile.



Typically, hollow-body frogs can roll or get hung up on the retrieve. Not this bait. And my hooking percentage drastically climbed when compared to other predecessors on the market - due in part to the extra-large dual hook system as well as the easy-to-compress body.

Perfect for: working over or through heavy cover, including pads, slop and grasses.

The Lunkerhunt Furenzy Mouse is one hollow-body topwater bait that is worthy of being wrapped up for Christmas. | Justin Hoffman

Read my full review of the Lunkerhunt Furenzy Mouse HERE.

Berkley Dredger 25.5 | Berkley

Price: $12.99

Why it's Great: Getting a horizontal-running bait down deep isn't always easy, but with the Berkley Dredger 25.5, hitting structure and triggering bass to bite is as simple as casting and cranking these long-lipped beauties.

My Detailed Review: I first had the opportunity to toss the Berkley Dredger 25.5 on a media trip to Mexico's Lake El Salto. On that excursion, and before the bait was released to the public, I lost count over the course of three days of how many big largemouth bass I caught while cranking deep structure.



Fast forward to present day and this lure still holds a coveted spot in my tackle bag. The Dredger 25.5 quickly and effortlessly gets down deep into the strike zone, offering up a tantalizing wobble that bass have a hard time resisting. With brilliant color schemes and high-quality craftmanship, this is one deep diving crankbait that holds a deserved spot on this gift guide list.

Perfect for: working deep structure, such as points or humps, or when fish are suspended offshore.

13 Fishing Poppy Mc Pop Face. | 13 Fishing

Price: $6.99

Why it's Great: An excellent array of surface chugs, spray, and spit does the deal for calling in and tricking opportunistic bass into biting.

My Detailed Review: There's no better feeling in fishing than that of tempting a bass to smash a surface bait. And although there's a myriad of topwater lures on the market, the Pop-R style plug is still a fan favorite amongst ardent anglers.



Closely resembling the original Rebel, the 13 Fishing Poppy Mc Pop Face is a beefier version that produces outstanding water disturbance and 'spits' and has a weight transfer system that allows for further casts. Whether fishing for smallmouth bass or largemouth, this topwater lure with the funny name has accounted for more fish than I can count. And the VMC black nickel hooks work perfectly at keeping bass pegged during the fight.



(I owe thanks to this lure, also, as its the bait that's responsible for catching my personal best largemouth bass!)

Perfect for: working across flats or shoals, in both calm conditions and moderate waves.

The author with a largemouth bass that fell for the surface commotion that the 13 Fishing Poppy Mc Pop Face produced. | Justin Hoffman

Berkley PowerBait Chop Block. | Berkley

Price: $15.99 to $29.99

Why it's Great: An inexpensive option to high-priced hard body glide baits, the new Berkley PowerBait Chop Block offers fish a natural and seductive action in a soft body style that drives big bass nuts.

A short video showing a close-up look at the Berkley PowerBait Chop Block:

My Detailed Review: Released by Berkley in mid-October of this year, I was fortunate to get two full afternoons of field testing done on this new lure before having to put my boat to bed for the winter. To say I was impressed would be an understatement. This soft body glide bait has all the right moves - looking as natural as any baitfish that swims.



With an impressive dual hook system, the rear using a magnetic mechanism in conjunction with a leader - the purpose being to ensure better hooksets and less lost fish - is a game changer

Largemouth bass were jumping all over the Berkley PowerBait Chop Block, convincing me quickly that this is a lure that needs to be a part of every angler's arsenal.

Perfect for: casting across expansive flats, adjacent to weed clumps and lines, and over grass mats or shoals.

The author spent two days field testing the new Berkley PowerBait Chop Block this past October. This lure scores an A+++. | Justin Hoffman

To learn three retrieves to use with the new Berkley PowerBait Chop Block, click HERE.

Weapons of Bass Destruction Flipping Jig. | WOBD

Price: $5.99 CDN

Why it's Great: This Canadian company produces quality flipping jigs that are hands-down top notch when it comes to action, color selection, and craftsmanship.

My Detailed Review: I'm a dyed-in-the-wool flipping jig fanatic. In fact, if I could only fish with one bait, this would be it. Having had the opportunity to fish dozens of flipping jigs over the years, and after some on-the-water-time with those manufactured by Weapons of Bass Destruction, I made the switch exclusively to this brand about three years ago.



The build of these baits is outstanding, with the highest quality of components used. With sizes and colors to fit any water depth or condition you might face, these flipping jigs work wonders when chasing after those big bass that swim.

Perfect for: pitching to undercut banks, weed clumps, slop edges, or docks and downed trees.

The author and another largemouth bass that fell for a Weapons of Bass Destruction flipping jig. | Justin Hoffman

Use code 'JustJig' for 10% off any Weapons of Bass Destruction order.

Shimano Zumverno 115SP MR. | Shimano

Price: $22.99 to $24.99

Why it's Great: The Shimano Zumverno 115SP MR is where technology meets lure design - and this bait has all the bells and whistles to trick bass to bite.

My Detailed Review: This bait looks slick right out of the package and truth is, it is. A nose-down jerkbait that will dive to 7 feet, this work of art features flash boost, jet boost, and scale boost technology - meaning it looks almost better than the real thing and can cast like a rocket.



With an erratic side-to-side darting motion on the retrieve, this lure helped me catch fish no matter where I tossed it - including open water suspended bass and those holding tight to cover. And with a dive depth of 7 feet, it fills a niche and targets a mid-range depth that many other jerkbaits just don't hit.

Perfect for: working alongside forward-facing sonar, as well as over humps, shoals, and weed and wood-strewn flats.

Berkley Choppo. | Berkley

Price: $12.99 to $14.99

Why it's Great: Simple to use and capable of churning up a surface commotion that brings bass in on a string, the Berkley Choppo does the trick when it comes to triggering fish to violently strike on top.

My Detailed Review: Back on its release date, Berkley sent up a handful of Choppo's to test on my northern waters. Being a big fan of tossing topwaters for bass, I looked forward to putting them through their paces. I'll cut to the chase: these things catch fish. Easy to cast and retrieve, as the bait does all of the work, they create a chugging and gurgling surface disturbance that bass key in on, get angry about, and strike out at with reckless abandonment. Whether targeting smallmouth bass or largies, this original Choppo puts fish in the boat.

Pefect for: working over any submerged cover, such as weed, wood, or rocks - along shoals, flats, and over humps.

Read about the new Screamin' Choppo (and four other hot Berkley releases) HERE.

Reaction Innovations Double Wide Beaver. | Reaction Innovations

Price: $6.49

Why it's Great: With an extra-large profile, flapping appendages, and made in a size fit for turning the head of a trophy bass, the Double Wide Beaver from Reaction Innovation is the original creature bait that continues to put big fish in the boat.

My Detailed Review: I'm a hardcore fan when it comes to oversized creature baits. When fished Texas-style, and facing the heaviest of cover, these big-bodied soft plastics seem to always attract and trick the heaviest bass that's hunkered down in the thick stuff.



I've been fishing the Double Wide Beaver for close to a decade or more, having faith in its ability move more water, offer up a bigger profile, and tempt fish with a tantalizing fluttering motion on the drop. They also come in a wicked selection of colors.

Perfect for: pitching to the heaviest cover, such as slop, pads, undercuts, and wood or docks.

NetBait BaitFuel Paca Craw. | American Baitworks

Price: $4.99

Why it's Great: The perfect size for use as a flipping jig trailer or Texas-rigged on its own, the Netbait BaitFuel Paca Craw has a swiming craw action that bass just can't seem to resist.

My Detailed Review: Soft plastic craws need to have an alluring kicking action in order to trigger strikes. And I can say with certainty (and after field testing an unfathomable number of baits over the years) that the NetBait BaitFuel Paca Craw is a hands-down winner.



This bait looks incredible on the drop. And with a 5" version available (which is my personal favorite), it comes in at the perfect size for use as a trailer or fished on its own. The proof is in the pudding - which you'll see the very first time you fish this bait.

Perfect for: getting to largemouth bass in heavy cover - in either slop mats, undercuts, pad beds, or laydowns.

The NetBait BaitFuel Paca Craw is an exceptional soft plastic lure for pulling largemouth bass out of thick cover. | Justin Hoffman

Berkley PowerBait MaxScent The General. | Berkley

Price: $8.99 to $9.99

Why it's Great: The Berkley PowerBait MaxScent The General has it all - a tantalizing action on the drop, scent attraction, life-like plastic feel, and various sizes to cover all tactics or conditions.

My Detailed Review: I'll be the first to admit that I much prefer 'power fishing' and working fast and efficiently to cover water when chasing bass. And for the longest time I snubbed my nose at 'Senko-style' baits due to how boring a bait they are to fish.



But when conditions are tough, and nothing else is working, you will ALWAYS catch a fish on The General. These baits seem to have a magical property to them that convinces any bass within sight to take a closer look and slurp them in.



Times have changed and now, if I need to catch a bass, I know exactly what to tie on - and it's this winning bait from Berkley.

Perfect for: fishing anywhere, including up tight to cover, alongside or under docks, or over flats and shoreline areas.

To learn six ways to rig a soft plastic stickbait, click HERE.

