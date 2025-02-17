Fishing

iKon Tailgate Tour Bass Tournament Series: Big Prizes Without the Big Names

Compete in a field of non-pro anglers like yourself for $10K per event, and qualify for a Championship with a shot at a fully-rigged iKon boat.

Kurt Mazurek

Join the iKon Tailgate Tour -Grassroots Tournament Series presented by Mercury Outboards. Compete for $10,000 cash prizes, and a championship spot at Dale Hollow where you could win a fully-rigged iKon VLX20 boat.
Introducing the iKon Tailgate Tour

The iKon Tailgate Tour, Grassroots Tournament Series presented by Mercury Outboards, is making tournament bass fishing exciting for the weekend angler by providing big payouts, fierce competition, and a tailgate-style celebration at every stop.

How to Compete: Entry Fees, Rules, and Prize Structure

This no-pro tournament series includes four qualifying events, but it’s up to you whether you fish just one or as many as you’d like. It only takes one tournament to qualify for the Championship tournament. And each qualifying event pays a guaranteed $10,000 top prize.

Teams of two anglers can enter for just $200 per event, with 100% payback on entry fees. Spots are limited to 200 boats per qualifier, so secure yours early. A $95 annual team membership is required, and you can fish as many qualifiers as you like. Fishing from an iKon Boat isn’t required, but it qualifies you for the iKon Winners-Win Contingency.


While the competition will be fierce, the experience will be fun. Expect raffles, food, and demo rides at every event.

Qualifying Event Locations & Dates

  • May 17 – Kentucky Lake 
  • June 7 – Lake of the Ozarks 
  • July 13 – Lake Erie 
  • September 6 – Lake Guntersville
Two anglers in a bass boat fishing at sunset. A graphic describing the tournament prizes is beneath them
Here's your chance to compete for big prizes in a field of non-pro anglers like yourself. / iKon Boats

The Road to the Championship at Dale Hollow Lake

Finish in the top five at any qualifier and punch your ticket to the Championship on Dale Hollow Lake, September 27-28, 2025. There, you’ll compete for a fully-rigged 2026 iKon VLX20 boat.

Bass pro, Jacob Wheeler, on his iKon bass boat holding up a big largemouth bass
Here's your chance to face off against pro angler, Jacob Wheeler for an extra $10K. / iKon Boats

Face Off Against Pro Angler Jacob Wheeler for an Extra $10K

Plus, there’s a fun bonus challenge. Pro angler, Jacob Wheeler will be fishing that event, too. If your team can out fish him for those two days, you’ll take home an extra $10,000!

Think you’ve got what it takes? Sign up now at ikonboats.com/tgt and claim your spot.

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

