iKon Tailgate Tour Bass Tournament Series: Big Prizes Without the Big Names
Introducing the iKon Tailgate Tour
The iKon Tailgate Tour, Grassroots Tournament Series presented by Mercury Outboards, is making tournament bass fishing exciting for the weekend angler by providing big payouts, fierce competition, and a tailgate-style celebration at every stop.
How to Compete: Entry Fees, Rules, and Prize Structure
This no-pro tournament series includes four qualifying events, but it’s up to you whether you fish just one or as many as you’d like. It only takes one tournament to qualify for the Championship tournament. And each qualifying event pays a guaranteed $10,000 top prize.
Teams of two anglers can enter for just $200 per event, with 100% payback on entry fees. Spots are limited to 200 boats per qualifier, so secure yours early. A $95 annual team membership is required, and you can fish as many qualifiers as you like. Fishing from an iKon Boat isn’t required, but it qualifies you for the iKon Winners-Win Contingency.
While the competition will be fierce, the experience will be fun. Expect raffles, food, and demo rides at every event.
Qualifying Event Locations & Dates
- May 17 – Kentucky Lake
- June 7 – Lake of the Ozarks
- July 13 – Lake Erie
- September 6 – Lake Guntersville
The Road to the Championship at Dale Hollow Lake
Finish in the top five at any qualifier and punch your ticket to the Championship on Dale Hollow Lake, September 27-28, 2025. There, you’ll compete for a fully-rigged 2026 iKon VLX20 boat.
Face Off Against Pro Angler Jacob Wheeler for an Extra $10K
Plus, there’s a fun bonus challenge. Pro angler, Jacob Wheeler will be fishing that event, too. If your team can out fish him for those two days, you’ll take home an extra $10,000!
Think you’ve got what it takes? Sign up now at ikonboats.com/tgt and claim your spot.