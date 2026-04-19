Jacob Wheeler Pushes Back “It’s Not the Technology” and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week. “It’s Not the Technology”—Jacob Wheeler Pushes Back on Critics of Young Anglers; The Strange Spiny Lure Taking Over Bass Fishing in 2026; Thank You, Taylor Sheridan—My Wife Finally Understands Why I Fly Fish After Watching 'The Madison’.

1.) “It’s Not the Technology”—Jacob Wheeler Pushes Back on Critics of Young Anglers

Jacob Wheeler fights a bass during REDCREST competition—the kind of moment built on what he calls “unseen reps. | Kurt Mazurek

At the Major League Fishing REDCREST opening night gala, Jacob Wheeler used his Angler of the Year speech—his fourth— to push back on one of the most persistent and unfair narratives in professional bass fishing: that young anglers are only winning because of technology.

For many fans, participants and observers of the sport, this “theory” has become almost automatic. They’ll argue that forward-facing sonar combined with the younger generation’s natural proclivity for video games is the obvious reason they rise so quickly to the top of this sport.



Wheeler sees it differently…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) The Strange Spiny Lure Taking Over Bass Fishing in 2026

The Coike, spiny ball, or urchin-bait is the hottest bass lure in the country right now. | Dave Rush, Outdoor Brand Team

The Coike, a dense elastomer ball covered in soft spines, looks more like a sea urchin than a bass lure. Over the past year it has become one of the most talked-about baits in professional bass fishing.



A little over a year ago, I attended a writer’s conference at Lake Hartwell, South Carolina. Among the various fishing brands present was a Japanese company called Hideup, which offered an assortment of odd-looking, spiny soft plastic baits called the Coike. They’d been popular in Japan for some time, but were just entering the US market.

While intrigued, I assumed the unusual baits were likely a passing novelty, stuffed them in my bag, and mostly forgot about them. But the following weekend…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Thank You, Taylor Sheridan—My Wife Finally Understands Why I Fly Fish After Watching 'The Madison'

A feeling like no other. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

I think it’s safe to say Taylor Sheridan, the creator of The Madison, is a fly fisherman. He has to be. You don’t capture the depth and width of fly angling like he does without knowing it.



The Madison isn’t about fly fishing, but it uses it to tell a story of loss, regret, enduring love, and redemption—and it avoids the fly fishing clichés most films fall into. A River Runs Through It is the only other time I’ve seen it done right.

I’ve read that the series is told through a woman’s lens. I can see why. The director and DP, Christina Alexandra Voros, is female, and Michelle Pfeiffer carries the story. It makes sense—but I’m not fully on board.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.