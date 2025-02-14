Jacob Wheeler’s BPT Day 1 Domination at Harris Chain
A Day for the Record Books
Some days on the water feel different. The air is thick with the scent of possibility, the kind of day where you just know something big will happen. Day 1 of Suzuki Marine Stage 2 at the Harris Chain of Lakes? That was one of those days. The bass were hungry, the competition was stacked, and in the middle of it all, Jacob Wheeler made it clear that this was his show.
Wheeler’s Dominant Performance
Wheeler came into the event with the confidence of a man who’s won eight Bass Pro Tour events and three Angler of the Year titles. He didn’t waste time proving why. The Tennessee hammer went to work, hauling 26 scorable bass weighing a staggering 80 pounds, 3 ounces. The rest of the field barely had time to blink before he took over SCORETRACKER®. The closest competitor, Michael Neal, trailed by nearly 11 pounds. No one else was even within 28 pounds.
Old School Approach, Big Results
The thing is, Wheeler didn’t need forward-facing sonar to do it. Not today. Instead of staring at a screen, he went old school, flipping through the thick Florida reeds, one calculated pitch at a time. This wasn’t some high-tech wizardry; it was instinct, experience, and a refusal to let the game be dictated by gadgets. It was the kind of statement performance that made it clear: it’s not about the tools; it’s about the angler.
Overcoming Early Challenges
It didn’t start perfectly. A long run to his first spot cost him valuable time, forcing him to wait on a lock. Dean Rojas had already stacked up a 19-pound lead when he got to where he wanted to be. But if there’s one thing Wheeler knows, it’s how to flip the script. Within 34 minutes, he put 27 pounds, 9 ounces on the board and never looked back. The biggest punch? An 8-pound, 7-ounce monster that earned him the Berkley Big Bass honors for the day.
The Winning Bait
His weapon of choice? A Rapala CrushCity Bronco Bug is a bait he helped design. It’s built for these situations with a big profile and a little extra weight, which gets the attention of those Florida giants lurking in the thickest cover. And it worked to perfection.
The Chess Game Begins
Now, the chess game begins. Wheeler knows the Harris Chain doesn’t hand out trophies on Day 1. The wind is coming, and with it, changes to how the lake will fish. He could stay put and hammer the same spots, but he’s thinking bigger. New water, new opportunities, finding those sneaky stretches that will keep him ahead when it matters most.
The Rest of the Field Must Adjust
It’s time to adjust or be left behind for the rest of the field. Big bass are everywhere, with 42 fish over four pounds landed by midday across the board. Even Lake Apopka, once written off after a major fish kill, showed signs of vitality. If Wheeler is willing to switch things up, the rest of the fleet better be ready to do the same.
The top 20 pros after Day 1 on the Harris Chain of Lakes are:
1st: Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., 26 bass, 80-3
2nd: Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., 29 bass, 69-4
3rd: Drew Gill, Mount Carmel, Ill., 20 bass, 52-1
4th: Andy Morgan, Dayton, Tenn., 24 bass, 52-1
5th: Takahiro Omori, Tokyo, Japan, 20 bass, 51-14
6th: Keith Poche, Pike Road, Ala., 21 bass, 49-8
7th: Mark Davis, Mount Ida, Ark., 16 bass, 46-1
8th: Anthony Gagliardi, Prosperity, S.C., 22 bass, 45-9
9th: Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Ala., 14 bass, 39-15
10th: Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla., 15 bass, 37-11
11th: Cole Floyd, Leesburg, Ohio, 17 bass, 36-14
12th: Nick Hatfield, Greeneville, Tenn., 16 bass, 36-9
13th: Adrian Avena, Vineland, N.J., 16 bass, 35-11
14th: Luke Clausen, Spokane, Wash., 16 bass, 35-7
15th: Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas, 15 bass, 33-13
16th: Todd Faircloth, Jasper, Texas, 12 bass, 33-2
17th: James Elam, Tulsa, Okla., 15 bass, 32-12
18th: Jeremy Lawyer, Sarcoxie, Mo., 17 bass, 32-8
19th: Martin Villa, Charlottesville, Va., 17 bass, 31-12
20th: Andy Montgomery, Blacksburg, S.C., 12 bass, 30-10
The Road Ahead
With Qualifying Day 2 looming, the pressure is on. Finish strong, and you move on. Stumble, and you’re watching from the shore. The biggest prize is still up for grabs, but if today was any indication, everyone is fishing in Wheeler’s world.
Follow the Action Live
Tomorrow, the fleet takes another crack at the Harris Chain. Fans can follow every move on the MLFNOW! live stream, where the battle will unfold in real-time. One thing’s for sure: this tournament isn’t going to be won by playing it safe. It’s time to go big or go home.
