Kentucky Lake Hosts Exciting Kickoff to iKon Boats Tailgate Tour Bass Tournaments

Levi Kohl and Will Gordon Take First Place by 0.01 Pounds in a Dramatic iKon Bass Tournament Series Opener

Kurt Mazurek

The iKon Boats Tailgate Tour launched with a dramatic Kentucky Lake tournament.
The iKon Boats Tailgate Tour launched with a dramatic Kentucky Lake tournament.

74 Teams Battle It Out at Kentucky Lake

The iKon Boats Tailgate Tour Bass Tournament Series got off to an exciting start on Kentucky Lake with multiple tornadoes crashing through the area just hours before the event was set to begin and a dramatic weigh in with just 0.01 pounds separating first and second place.

Levi Kohl and Will Gordon on stage with their first place check for $10,000.
Levi Kohl and Will Gordon brought a mixed bag of smallmouth and largemouth bass to the scale with a total weight of 21.11 pounds.

Kohl and Gordon Secure Victory with 21.11 Pounds of Bass

The first of four qualifying tournaments in the iKon Tailgate Series series saw 74 teams competing out of Kentucky Dam Marina on May 17th. The team of Levi Kohl and Will Gordon brought a mixed bag of smallmouth and largemouth bass to the scale with a total weight of 21.11 pounds, which was just enough to edge out the second place team of Meisenhelter and Holguin who caught 21.10 pounds—just 0.01 pounds between them!

Top 5 Teams Advance to Dale Hollow Championship for iKon Boat Prize

For their victory, Kohl and Gordon took home a check for $10,000. They have also earned their invitation to compete in the Championship on Dale Hollow Lake on September 27-28, where they could take home a 2026 VLX20 iKon boat and an additional $10,000. In fact, the top 5 teams from each of the four qualifying tournaments are invited to the Championship Tournament.

Silhouette of two anglers in a bass boat on Kentucky Lake catching a bass
One of the 74 teams catching bass on Kentucky Lake for the inaugural iKon Boats Tailgate Tour

Upcoming iKon Tailgate Tour Stops: Lake of the Ozarks, Erie, and Guntersville

The next event is on Lake of the Ozarks on June 7th. And if you’ve missed the first event, you can still earn your invitation to the Championship by competing in any or all of the qualifying tournaments.

The driver of a bass boat looking back over his shoulder into the camera.
It's not too late to get your chance to win a new iKon boat. / iKon Boats Tailgate Tour

Qualifying Event Locations & Dates

  • June 7 – Lake of the Ozarks
  • July 13 – Lake Erie
  • September 6 – Lake Guntersville

Championship Location and Date

  • September 27-28 – Dale Hollow Lake

For all the details and to get signed up, go to ikonboats.com

Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

