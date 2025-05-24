Kentucky Lake Hosts Exciting Kickoff to iKon Boats Tailgate Tour Bass Tournaments
74 Teams Battle It Out at Kentucky Lake
The iKon Boats Tailgate Tour Bass Tournament Series got off to an exciting start on Kentucky Lake with multiple tornadoes crashing through the area just hours before the event was set to begin and a dramatic weigh in with just 0.01 pounds separating first and second place.
Kohl and Gordon Secure Victory with 21.11 Pounds of Bass
The first of four qualifying tournaments in the iKon Tailgate Series series saw 74 teams competing out of Kentucky Dam Marina on May 17th. The team of Levi Kohl and Will Gordon brought a mixed bag of smallmouth and largemouth bass to the scale with a total weight of 21.11 pounds, which was just enough to edge out the second place team of Meisenhelter and Holguin who caught 21.10 pounds—just 0.01 pounds between them!
Top 5 Teams Advance to Dale Hollow Championship for iKon Boat Prize
For their victory, Kohl and Gordon took home a check for $10,000. They have also earned their invitation to compete in the Championship on Dale Hollow Lake on September 27-28, where they could take home a 2026 VLX20 iKon boat and an additional $10,000. In fact, the top 5 teams from each of the four qualifying tournaments are invited to the Championship Tournament.
Upcoming iKon Tailgate Tour Stops: Lake of the Ozarks, Erie, and Guntersville
The next event is on Lake of the Ozarks on June 7th. And if you’ve missed the first event, you can still earn your invitation to the Championship by competing in any or all of the qualifying tournaments.
Qualifying Event Locations & Dates
- June 7 – Lake of the Ozarks
- July 13 – Lake Erie
- September 6 – Lake Guntersville
Championship Location and Date
- September 27-28 – Dale Hollow Lake
For all the details and to get signed up, go to ikonboats.com