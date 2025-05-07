Lake Fork Bassmaster Elite Series 2025: Schedule, Conditions & Live Coverage Info
Lake Fork Bassmaster Elite Series 2025: Dates, Launch Site & Prize Info
The fifth stop of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is about to get started on legendary Lake Fork, in Yantis, Texas. From May 8th to the 11th, the Bassmaster’s top level pros will all be battling for their chance to take home a big, blue trophy and the $100,000 first prize.
The event takes off from Caney Point Recreation Area at 7:00 a.m. each morning and weigh-ins start at 3:00 p.m. every afternoon. Plus, there will be a free, family-friendly, bass fishing expo on the weekend in conjunction with Lake Fork Family Fest featuring country music star Chris Cagle, pickleball and corn hole tournaments, food trucks, a wine and beer garden and more.
How to Watch the Bassmaster Elite Series LIVE at Lake Fork
- Watch Live: Bassmaster LIVE
- Realtime Unofficial Weights During Competition: BASSTrakk
- LIVE Daily Weigh In: Weigh In Show
- T.V. Coverage on FOX/FS1: Broadcast Schedule Here
- The ROKU Channel: Free Access to Elite Coverage
Lake Fork Bass Fishing Conditions & Keith Combs’ Expert Predictions
It’s the midway point in the season and the Elites are competing on one of the best known big bass factories in the country. It is pretty much assumed that it will take a four day total catch over 100 pounds to win—heck, when they competed here last year you needed over 100 pounds to end up in the Top 10.
Speaking of last year, it was an absolutely epic event. At just days over 19-years old, Trey McKinney took the win and set the record for the youngest Elite tournament winner ever. But he didn’t just win, he weighed in over 30 pounds each of the four days for a 20 bass total of 130 pounds, 15 ounces—the fourth biggest total ever, not far off the pace for biggest ever.
But how is the lake shaping up for this year’s event? According to Texas bass hammer, Keith Combs in an article published on Bassmaster.com, it’s safe to expect big things from Fork. He says he wouldn’t be shocked to see a 40-pound bag weighed during competition. But he warns that it’s not an easy lake to dominate, mostly because it receives so much pressure and attention year round as a bass fishing destination, that the anglers and the fish are super educated. There really aren’t many secrets left here.
In a separate article on bassmaster.com, Combs said, “The weather has been pretty stable around Texas lately. We haven’t had a lot of rain, but we’ve had enough. The lake is near full now and it stayed up most of last year, so it should be a regular Lake Fork tournament.”
“That being said, it is the rainy time of year in Texas, so a lot could change if we start getting rain. That could cause a little water color change in the pockets and creeks, but Fork’s not on a major river that would (significantly) affect it, so this should be a good, stable tournament.”
Per the extended forecast from weatherunderground.com, stable weather seems to be likely. There is about a 30% chance of a few quick thunderstorms late in the afternoon on Friday, but otherwise expect stable, partly cloudy conditions with temps in the upper-70s every day.
Combs continued by describing the current phase of the bass on the lake as a mix of spawning and post-spawn. But he warns, “I don’t think a guy can win it exclusively on spawners unless all the weather conditions lined up for every single day,” Combs said. “Someone could earn a Top 10 with all spawners, but I think it would take a postspawn pattern or a combination of spawn and postspawn to win.”
“I do think in the past you would need multiple spots to win, but now, with a lot of fish moving out, I think a guy could win on one spot,” Combs said. “In general on Fork, schools of fish move in and out a lot. You need to find a place where fish are coming to you.”
Lake Fork has such an amazing population of mega-sized bass that some traditional, proven, bass tournament strategies don’t apply here. Combs explained, “You really don’t need to weigh a single 4-pound fish if you want to win the tournament. You don’t just get a limit and then go for a big bite. You have to look for nothing but big bites.”
Yantis, TX Weather Forecast During the 2025 Elite Tournament
Championship Sunday: Updates and Final Standings
Information will be updated as it is available.
2025 Lake Fork Bassmaster Elite Rules
The tournament playing field includes Lake Fork and all rivers, creeks and canals connecting to Lake Fork.
The daily limit is 5 bass with a 14 inch minimum. But it’s important to note that because Lake Fork has slot size limits in place, this tournament will be, catch weigh and immediate release. Each competitor will have a judge in their boat who will use a certified scale to weigh and record each qualifying length bass before releasing.
The full field will start competition on Days 1 and 2. On Day 3 the field will be cut to the top 50. Only the Top 10 after Day 3 will qualify to fish on the fourth and final day, Championship Sunday.
Reminder of the New Electronics Rules for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series
1. Total Screen Size
Boats are restricted to no more than 55 inches of screen size. Inches are measured per the (diagonal) display screen size listed on each manufacturer's website rounded to the nearest inch.
2. Limited Live Transducers
Each competitor’s boat is limited to one (1) live transducer and this transducer must be mounted on the trolling motor shaft at the bow area of the boat.
3. Electronics Placement
All electronics must be mounted in a way not to obstruct the competitor’s line of sight while piloting the boat on plane. It is recommended that console electronics be mounted in a manner where the tops of graphs are no higher than 26 inches from the steering column where it exits the console, and bow electronics be mounted in a manner where the tops of graphs are no higher than 18 inches from the front deck.