The Starting Spot: BPT 2026 Roster, Glide Bait Masterclass, and a New Bass Pro Shop in Texas
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Yes, we knew the plan for the past couple years was to cut the field size, but now that the official 2026 MLF Bass Pro Tour roster has been announced, it’s a little tougher to take. I'm sure it will be great for competition and coverage, but some really good anglers and great representatives of the sport are out. It will feel weird to not see Josh Bertrand, David Walker, Shin Fukae, Fred Roumbanis, and more. I wish them all well.
-Glide baits are hot the past couple years. And right now is a perfect time to be fishing one. This video covers all the how-to info you’ll need to master this big bass bait.
-Bass Pro Shops built a new 100,000-square foot store in Odessa, Texas. And they’re kicking off the grand opening with a big celebration including live music, top name legendary fishing and outdoor celebrities, and a commitment to donate 15% of sales during the event to local conservation charities.
2026 Bass Pro Tour roster announced
by MLF
From a story on MajorleagueFishing.com: Major League Fishing announced today the roster of 51 pros who will compete on the 2026 Bass Pro Tour, the eighth season of professional bass fishing’s premier tournament circuit. Featuring the most exclusive and talented field of anglers in the world – from the veterans who built the Tour’s legacy to the rookies reshaping its future – the 2026 Bass Pro Tour is set to deliver the toughest competition and most rewarding payouts in professional bass fishing history.
Featuring a stacked lineup of champions, innovators and fan favorites – including Dustin Connell, Ott DeFoe, Alton Jones Jr., Wesley Strader and Jacob Wheeler – the 2026 Bass Pro Tour roster highlights anglers who have consistently raised the bar for performance and professionalism on the water. Wheeler, a four-time Angler of the Year, 10-time BPT winner and one of the most dominant competitors in modern bass fishing, returns to defend his legacy against the sport’s deepest talent pool to date…MORE.
Fall Glide Bait Masterclass: Where, When & How to Fish It Right
by Bass Fishing Tips & Techniques
From a video on Bass Resource’s YouTube channel: What’s a glide bait—and why is fall the best time to fish one? In this detailed guide, we break down how to rig, cast, retrieve, and locate big bass using glide baits in the fall. Learn how to fine-tune your gear, bait size, color, and location strategy to capitalize on feeding fish near key structure—not just around baitfish schools.…MORE.
Bass Pro Shops announces Oct. 29 Grand Opening and Evening for Conservation celebration for new Outdoor World location
by BPS
From a press release on BassPro.com: Bass Pro Shops announced plans today to celebrate the official Grand Opening of its new retail location in Odessa, Texas, with a special Evening for Conservation, open to the public, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, with entertainment starting at 5 p.m.
The new 100,000-square foot retail location between Yukon Road and Mission Boulevard, fronting Highway 191 in Midland County, is ready to serve outdoorsmen and women and to honor the rich sporting heritage of the Permian Basin region. It will be the 18th Bass Pro Shops location to serve customers in the great state of Texas, with its vast selection of premier outdoor gear at low prices and genuine, friendly, expert service.
Johnny Morris, legendary angler and noted conservationist, started Bass Pro Shops in 1972 in an 8-square foot space in his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Mo. That was the company’s sole location for its first 13 years…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!