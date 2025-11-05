3 Must-Know Retrieves for the New Berkley Chop Block Glide Bait

Field testing new fishing lures is one perk of my job as an outdoor writer that's pretty darn fun. And although not every fresh-to-market bait is a winner, from time to time one crosses my desk that gets me truly excited.

The Berkley Chop Block, released in October 2025, is a re-envisioned soft-bodied glide bait that is receiving rave reviews among the bass fraternity. And for good reason. This new bait simply excels at catching fish.

The Berkley Chop Block redefines glide baits, offering bass a soft-bodied version that fish can't pass up. | Justin Hoffman

For a full video breakdown of the Berkley Chop Block CLICK HERE.

Why Do Glide Baits Work So Well On Bass?

Glide baits check off all the boxes when it comes to the perfect bass lure. A life-like profile and natural look, coupled with an intoxicating glide movement through the water—which replicates fleeing baitfish to a T—triggers a predatory response in bass that can't be beat.

The author admires a chunky largemouth bass that fell prey to the new Berkley Chop Block 8" glide bait. | Justin Hoffman

Previously, glide baits have taken the form of a hard-body bait. And they were costly. That all changed with the Berkley Chop Block, manufactured with soft-body technology and at an affordable price point.

How Do You Fish the Berkley Chop Block Glide Bait?

With the release date of the Chop Block late in the season, and for a northern angler like myself who puts his boat to bed around Halloween, I had two outings to test this lure out and learn its intricacies. Not a hard bait to fish, but through on-the-water trial and error, I found three favorable retrieve tactics that the largemouth bass seemed to respond to best.

1. Straight Retrieve (Slow or Fast) With the Chop Block

The easiest tactic for working the Chop Block through the water is to simply cast out and reel the bait back to the boat. The segmented mesh body will provide all of the action to the bait and depending on the speed of your retrieve, two different looks can be achieved.

The authors first bass on the Berkley Chop Block. | Justin Hoffman

A slow reel retrieve will give the Chop Block a wide and more pronounced gliding action. Speed up the retrieve to offer bass a tighter swimming action, which is more in line with a fleeing baitfish response. Both options work equally well and while field testing, I would often incorporate both options to trigger following fish or simply mix things up.

2. Walk the Dog Method (Jerk, Jerk, Reel, Reel, Jerk...Pause)

This was my favorite retrieve when working the Chop Block and it's very similar in structure and cadence to how you would walk the dog with a topwater Spook. To achieve the chopping action this bait is named after, you want to work a series of short jerks with the rod tip, with staggered reeling in of line in between, and a pause or two thrown in for good measure.

The tandem hook system on the Berkley Chop Block keeps bass pegged in place. | Justin Hoffman

Your bait will sharply dart left and right, while slowly moving through the water, with those triggering pauses tossed in to really anger hungry bass. This retrieve does take a little bit of practice to perfect but there really is no wrong way to work it in terms of numbers of jerks or pauses.

3. Dead Stick the Chop Block For Maximum Triggering Effect

I discovered rather quickly fishing the Berkley Chop Block on the first day that dead sticking it in place resulted in some bulldozer strikes. This glide bait sinks very slowly, meaning freezing it mid-retrieve and after an extended series of chops, jerks and swings, gave following fish that 'dying' baitfish look - and they were jumping all over it.

The first bass that hit this glide bait dead-sticked mid-retrieve took me by complete surprise, slamming it hard and fast. I'm almost certain it was following closely behind and that sudden stop and slow sink was what ultimately tricked it into striking.

A chunky largemouth bass that was tricked into striking a dead-sticked Berkley Chop Block. | Justin Hoffman

Final Thoughts on the New Berkley Chop Block Glide Bait

To say I had a blast fishing this new soft-body glide bait from Berkley would be an understatement. It definitely is the real deal, and not only is it a fun lure to fish - it excels at catching bass.

Although I only had two afternoon outings with the Chop Block (and on a river that the water temp. was a chilly 48 degrees F!) the results spoke for themselves. Roughly 20 largemouth bass were swung into the boat and all on one of the three retrieve methods and tactics listed above.

Be sure to give the new Chop Block glide bait from Berkley a go this season. By learning and incorporating these three proven retrieve tactics, you'll guarantee yourself some big bass on the end of your line.