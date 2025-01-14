Revolutionizing Big Bait Bass Fishing: St. Croix's GRASP II Redefines Swimbait Rods
Among serious bass anglers, there seems to be a growing camp of those obsessed with big baits—glide baits, swimbaits, umbrella rigs. And the trend seems to be headed towards even bigger baits. Bigger baits catch bigger bass, right?
Why Big Baits Demand Better Rods
I was just poking around on tacklewarehouse.com and found the Roman Made Natural Wood Mother Chaser Swimbait which is a full 16” long and weighs 22 oz. Even if you have a capable rod and reel, how many times can you cast that per day before your arms fall off? Thanks to this announcement from St. Croix Rods, the answer might be “as many times as you want!”
The Evolution of St. Croix’s GRASP II Technology
As bass lures have continued to get bigger, St. Croix recognized an opportunity to take their decades of experience designing and refining the rods that have allowed musky anglers to cast gigantic, over-sized lures, and offer something truly innovative to the bassin’ crowd.
How GRASP II Reduces Angler Fatigue and Injury
St. Croix Rod is now including their super innovative Grasp II rod handle on the swimbait models of two of their best bass rod series—Mojo Bass TRIGON and Legend Tournament Bass. GRASP II was first introduced on their premier lines of musky rods in 2023. Designed to align the wrist and forearm, GRASP reduces fatigue and injury caused by repetitive casting and retrieving of heavy lures.
St. Croix's GRASP II Gives You Options
Plus, the new GRASP II technology takes adaptability to the next level. Anglers can choose between three grip options: a pistol grip, standard palming trigger, or flat handle. Switching grips is tool-free, takes just seconds to change and locks on tight. Plus, if you’re among the small group that are put off by the looks of that pistol grip, afraid it might look too weird, you can use the standard trigger. Then when your friends aren’t watching, give that pistol grip a try and see why St. Croix’s, best-in-the-business, team of product developers and innovators decided to produce it.
Mojo Bass TRIGON
•GRASP II on large-lure models – JOG710HF LITE SWIMBAIT, JOG710XHF MID-SWIMBAIT, and JOG83XXHFT MAG SWIMBAIT
• Five-year warranty
• MSRP $250 to $270
Legend Tournament Bass
•GRASP II on large-lure models – LBTG710HF LITE SWIMBAIT, and LBTG710XHF MID SWIMBAIT
Handcrafted in the USA
15-year warranty
MSRP $350 to $360
Elevate Your Big Bait Game with St. Croix's Swimbait Rods
Whether you’re casting a double-decker Alabama rig or that 22-ounce Roman Made, St. Croix’s thoughtfully designed rods deliver unmatched performance and comfort. With GRASP II, anglers can fish longer, harder, and smarter.
