The Starting Spot: Catch Transitioning Smallmouth, Senko Mod Tip, and High-Water Bass Cover
In today’s 6-24-25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-In most places around the country, the smallmouth bass spawn is just about done, but the bass haven’t really fallen into their summer patterns yet. Here’s how to catch them right now.
-Bass pro Laker Howell shares a quick, deadly tip for hooking more bites on a Senko. And it works great on all your Texas-rigged baits.
-When the water gets high and stained bass live tight to cover. Here are some great tips to find the best cover and fish it effectively.
Post-Spawn Through Summer Smallies
By The Fishing Wire
Per an article on the TheFishingWire.com: On most waters, smallmouth bass have either transitioned from post-spawn into summer behavior – or are already in summer mode. Smallmouth bass will spawn in water temperatures between 58 and 70 degrees – and water temps are steadily rising, especially with recent warm spells.
What better way to figure out a program for tracking transition period smallies than talk to a pro angler, in this case, Whitewater Fishing B.A.S.S. tournament pro, Alex Redwine.
Having spent the last week fishing Lake St. Clair, Redwine was thrown into exactly this situation: Where are the bass now that they finished up the spawn? Many anglers are facing the same situation, so we quizzed him on recent and current on-the-water experience fighting the good fight…MORE.
1-minute angler: Laker Howell’s Senko hook mod
by Laker Howell
Per a video on Bassmaster.com: This is Laker Howell with another tip for you. Right here in my hand is the Yamamoto Senko. I know you’re thinking, It’s another Senko video, why would I need to watch it? I’ve already seen 15,000 video about how everybody rigs it and works it.
Well, sometimes you come across something that’s a little bit different. And this is probably going to be a little bit different…MORE.
Havens for largemouth bass in high-water situations
by Matt Williams
Per a story on BeaumontEnterprise.com: Give them cover and bass will come.
I thought about that correlation pretty often while watching some of the nation’s top pros pick apart the shallows during the Bassmaster Live coverage of the Elite Series event held last month on the Sabine River in Orange.
…
The lesson here: Bass are cover nuts. Not only does cover provide fish with shade and security, but it also makes a good hideout for waging attacks on unsuspecting prey that swims dangerously close.
Here’s a synopsis of a few types of shallow cover anglers should never overlook…MORE.