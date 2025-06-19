The Starting Spot: Save Legendary Rodman Reservoir, Bass Pro Retirement Concerns, and Swindle Summer Bass Tips
In case you haven’t heard, these Starting Spot Daily Bass Fishing Headlines are the perfect way to start your day with some of the top bass fishing articles on the internet. As always, rub the sleep from your eyes, pour that first cup of the day, and head to your Starting Spot.
URGENT CALL TO ACTION: Save Rodman Reservoir – write the governor today!
by B.A.S.S.
Per reporting on Bassmaster.com: Time is running out to save one of Florida’s most treasured fisheries. The Florida Legislature has passed a state budget that includes funding to remove the Rodman Dam — a move that would destroy the Rodman Reservoir as we know it…MORE.
My take: Legendary Rodman Reservoir, an vital part of the St Johns River system frequented by the pro bass tours, is in serious trouble. As bass anglers, we need to make sure the people in charge, understand how important that fishery is to our sport. Let’s face it, it’s likely the people in charge have no idea. B.A.S.S. has included a sample form letter in this article that you can use to easily send a message to the Governor before it’s too late.
Beyond the Bass Boat: Pro Angler Ike Sounds Alarm on Retirement Planning Crisis
by Brian Carter
Per reporting on The Bass Cast: The thrill of the weigh-in, the roar of the crowd, the coveted trophy – for professional bass anglers, reaching the pinnacle of the sport is a dream forged in dedication. But what happens when the final cast is made? A stark warning is emerging from the tournament trails, amplified by veteran pro and media personality Mike “Ike” Iaconelli: too many pros are racing towards glory with no plan for the finish line…MORE.
My take: I heard the Serious Angler Podcast episode with Ike referenced in this article. Carter does a good job summarizing the points made in the interview, but I’d also recommend checking out the whole interview yourself. Mike Iaconelli has been in the game a long time and is never shy about speaking his mind. Lots of great insight is shared.
Where Do The Fish Go In Summer?
by Gerald Swindle
Per a video on Bass Resource’s YouTube channel: Dive deep into the intricacies of summer bass fishing with Gerald Swindle. Uncover the misconception that summer patterns revolve only around deep waters and big plugs. Learn how varying geographies, from river vegetation-driven habitats to deep-water lakes, dictate the bass's comfort zones. Learn where bass go in summer and catch more fish…MORE.
My take: Gerald Swindle is an absolute authority on catching bass. This is just a quick, less-than-three-minute video, but Swindle hits a couple key points that might help you understand where to catch more fish this summer.