The Champions Bass Tournament Debate and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week: The Champions Promised to Settle Bass Fishing's Biggest Debate. Did It?; This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers; Most Anglers Quit Too Soon! It’s Not Too Late to Catch Giant Open-Water Walleyes

1.) The Champions Promised to Settle Bass Fishing's Biggest Debate. Did It?

Matt Robertson poses for photos with the trophy after winning the 2026 World Bass Enterprises - The Champions Tournament on October 31, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Champions. This competition promised to bring together fishing’s best-of-the-best from both the Bassmaster Elite Series and Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour (BPT) on the same water, with neutral rules, and let the scales decide who is the true 2026 champion of professional bass fishing. Read the original story here.



This past weekend, Kentucky’s Matt Robertson made fishing history by collecting the sport’s largest ever tournament prize of $1.25 million. And his 20-pound, 2-ounce Championship Saturday bag was over 6-pounds more than second place.



Understandably, in a professional sport where the competitors have historically earned well under the average of other sports’ top performers, the dollar amount got most of the headlines. But overall, the event was created to answer a question about this sport, and it’s worth asking whether it did…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers

Celebrate 12 Days of Fishmas with the 2026 Mystery Tackle Box Advent Calendar. | Justin Hoffman

Whether you're searching for the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a deserving angler on your list, Mystery Tackle Box has you covered this holiday season.



The 2026 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar is a fresh-twist on a tradition dating back to 19th-century Germany. We've come a long way since then, with premium lures and shiny tackle hidden beneath twelve numbered and colorfully-designed boxes.



We all know that first impressions go a long way, and this MTB Advent Calendar is a real looker…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Most Anglers Quit Too Soon! It’s Not Too Late to Catch Giant Open-Water Walleyes

Expert walleye troller Jason Julian of Church Tackle explains how to slow down, size up, and follow shallow bait to catch trophy Lake Erie walleyes when the water dips below 50°F. | Photo by Kurt Mazurek

When the days get shorter, the temps start to drop, and ice forming in your rod guides becomes a real possibility, most anglers have packed away their open-water gear. But for those willing to brave the cold, late-season, cold-water trolling can produce some of the biggest walleye of the year, with some days even producing numbers of trophy-sized fish. As water temperatures dip into the 40s, and even 30s, baitfish move shallow, the big fish follow them and eat like there’s no tomorrow. The bite can become very predictable, if you know what to look for.



To dig into this very late season, cold-water pattern, I spent some time on and off the water with Jason Julien, owner of Church Tackle planer boards and a Lake Erie walleye trolling expert. He walked me through the exact system he uses to put big late-season walleyes (and lots of them) in the net long after most anglers have winterized their boats. His approach is surprisingly simple…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.