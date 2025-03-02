Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Herren Quits BASS, Martin DQ’d, Okeechobee Hosts Elite Series
1.) Matt Herren Announces Exit from Bassmaster Elite Series After Disqualification
Veteran angler Matt Herren announces his exit from Bassmaster Elite Series following a rule violation controversy and will now compete in NPFL.
Professional bass tournament angler, Matt Herren, has publicly stated in a video on his Facebook account that he will no longer be fishing with the Bassmaster Elite Series. Herren is a longtime, well respected competitor, who has fished 179 tournaments with B.A.S.S. since the Invitationals in 1994. He joined the Elite Series in 2009 and earned a second place finish at Smith Mountain Lake during his rookie season. Since then he has fished in 10 Bassmaster Classics. But as of today, he says that’s over…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Okeechobee Favorite Scott Martin DQ’d from Bassmaster Elite: The Information Rule Strikes Again
The top contender for the Okeechobee Elite event, Scott Martin, has been disqualified after an unintentional information rule violation. Here's what happened.
For the third time in less than a week, a violation of B.A.S.S.’s information rule has led to an angler’s disqualification. Just yesterday, veteran pro Matt Herren announced his departure from the Elite Series after being disqualified from the St. Johns River tournament. Now, top contender and hometown favorite Scott Martin has also been disqualified, preventing him from competing in this week’s highly anticipated Bassmaster Elite event on Lake Okeechobee…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series: Lake Okeechobee Conditions, Schedule & Updates
Follow live coverage, get expert insights, and track the latest results from the Lake Okeechobee tournament.
As the first event of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is wrapping up, the second event is already underway. The Lake Okeechobee event in Southern Florida runs from February 27th to March 2nd, 2025. The Bassmaster’s top level pros will be battling for their chance to take home a big, blue trophy and the $100,000 first prize. The Bassmasters have visited Lake Okeechobee many times over the years and it's always an exciting event…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.