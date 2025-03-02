Fishing

Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Herren Quits BASS, Martin DQ’d, Okeechobee Hosts Elite Series

From two top pro bass anglers DQ’d in one week to the Bassmaster Elites on Lake Okeechobee, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

The Top 3 fishing stories of the for our Fishing On SI readers were all about the Bassmaster Elite Series and their current tournament on Lake Okeechobee.
1.) Matt Herren Announces Exit from Bassmaster Elite Series After Disqualification

Pro angler Matt Herren has stated that he is leaving the Bassmaster Elite Series following a rule violation controversy. Find out why he was disqualified and where he plans to fish next. / B.A.S.S.

Veteran angler Matt Herren announces his exit from Bassmaster Elite Series following a rule violation controversy and will now compete in NPFL.

Professional bass tournament angler, Matt Herren, has publicly stated in a video on his Facebook account that he will no longer be fishing with the Bassmaster Elite Series. Herren is a longtime, well respected competitor, who has fished 179 tournaments with B.A.S.S. since the Invitationals in 1994. He joined the Elite Series in 2009 and earned a second place finish at Smith Mountain Lake during his rookie season. Since then he has fished in 10 Bassmaster Classics. But as of today, he says that’s over…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Okeechobee Favorite Scott Martin DQ’d from Bassmaster Elite: The Information Rule Strikes Again

Pro angler Scott Martin has been disqualified from the 2025 Bassmaster Elite event at Lake Okeechobee due to an information rule violation. Read his full statement and what this means for the tournament. / B.A.S.S.

The top contender for the Okeechobee Elite event, Scott Martin, has been disqualified after an unintentional information rule violation. Here's what happened.

For the third time in less than a week, a violation of B.A.S.S.’s information rule has led to an angler’s disqualification. Just yesterday, veteran pro Matt Herren announced his departure from the Elite Series after being disqualified from the St. Johns River tournament. Now, top contender and hometown favorite Scott Martin has also been disqualified, preventing him from competing in this week’s highly anticipated Bassmaster Elite event on Lake Okeechobee…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series: Lake Okeechobee Conditions, Schedule & Updates

The 2025 Bassmaster Elite series makes their second stop of the year on Lake Okeechobee. Solid, generally good conditions and a long history of giant bass mean this should be an exceptionally exciting tournament. / B.A.S.S.

Follow live coverage, get expert insights, and track the latest results from the Lake Okeechobee tournament.

As the first event of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is wrapping up, the second event is already underway. The Lake Okeechobee event in Southern Florida runs from February 27th to March 2nd, 2025. The Bassmaster’s top level pros will be battling for their chance to take home a big, blue trophy and the $100,000 first prize. The Bassmasters have visited Lake Okeechobee many times over the years and it's always an exciting event…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Published
