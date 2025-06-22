Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Fishy Dad Gifts, a Father-Daughter Bass Tournament, and 3 Classic Finesse Baits
1.) 10 Best Gifts for Outdoorsy Dads Who Love Fishing & Camping (2025 Edition)
Do you know a dad who loves fishing, camping and the outdoors? Do you know what gifts he’d really love to get for Father's Day, his birthday, or any other time you want to surprise him? No?
I have good news for you! I happen to be a fishing, camping and outdoor dad. And I am very fortunate that my job gives me the unique opportunity to test lots of new fishing, camping and outdoor lifestyle gear. Following is a list of all the things I’ve checked out and been really impressed with lately…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Fishing with Dad: The Bass Tournament That Taught Me More Than Winning
A nostalgic story of Mississippi River currents, strawberry milkshakes, and the lessons a daughter learned beside her favorite fishing partner.
The year was 2013. As a nerdy 11-year-old girl I was more excited about video games, drawing and riding my bike than I was about fishing. But my dad invited me to be his teammate for my first, real, adult, bass fishing tournament on the Mississippi River. Just the thought of it made me feel so grown up…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) 3 Classic Finesse Bass Baits That Still Catch Bass Today
For years, lots of allegedly serious bass anglers didn’t want to use anything less than 20 pound test line. It was seen an unmanly, undignified and unlikely to win big money tournaments. I credit the turnaround to Aaron Martens. The late Californian, who spent his last few years living in Alabama, was a master of all techniques, but he was especially deadly with spinning tackle. Even in heavy cover venues like Louisiana’s Red River, he pulled out the light rod and light line (often as light as 5- and 7-pound test) and got to work…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.