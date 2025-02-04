Fishing

Fly Fishing by Day, City Vibes by Night: Why Corpus Christi Is a Great Getaway

Corpus Christi is a hidden gem for fly fishing and a vibrant city filled with great food, live music, and a laid-back coastal vibe. It is a part of Texas that is worth exploring.

Ken Baldwin

Fly fishing Corpus Christi for big red snapper.
Fly fishing Corpus Christi for big red snapper. / photo provided by Visit Corpus Christi

I’ve experienced the Texas spirit. I know where the Gulf Coast is. But Corpus Christi? That was a mystery—until I visited.

Corpus Christi?

In my head, Corpus Christi was a town tucked far away near the water, filled only with oil rigs and industrial parks. I don't ever remember a geography class discussing what goes on in Corpus Christi. But I had heard about the quality fly fishing for redfish, and that was enough to pique my interest.

Corpus Christi!

Did I underestimate Corpus Christi? Absolutely. First off, it's not a town—it’s a legit big city with great restaurants and plenty to do. I'm embarrassed I didn't know this. When I drove in from the airport, I suddenly saw high-rise buildings, a downtown skyline, and all the markings of a vibrant city. What the heck! Have I been living under a rock?

The skyline of downtown Corpus Christi
The skyline of downtown Corpus Christi / photo provided by Visit Corpus Christi

I'll Be Back

The city would have to wait, though. I had appointments with a bunch of redfish and the meetings had to be honored. I was booked to stay at Bluff's Landing Marina and Lodge 17 miles from the city, and the next day a guided trip with Capt. Marcus Haralson.

Fly Fishing Corpus Christi & South Padre Island

I had two days set aside to fish Corpus Christi and the South Padre Island. I wish I had a week. This part of Texas is all about fishing—for both DIY and guided trips. In the two days I will do both.

A sign in Corpus Christi that looks like a fish for a bait shop.
A very fishy town. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Guided Fly Fishing in Corpus Christi

The plan was to get into some sight fishing for redfish on the bay side of Padre Island. I was there in October, the water was clear, and the weather was good. The bay was perfect for fly fishing, with shallow flats all along a protective barrier island.

A fly angler at the bow of a flats boat ready to cast to redfish in Corpus Christi
Like staring into a painting. / photo by Marcus Haralson

A Qualified Guide Who Knows the Area

Capt. Marcus Haralson, a retired FMF Naval Corpsman and combat veteran, has been guiding the Corpus Christi and Port Aransas area for 12 years. He knows these waters well and put me on fish right away. Laid back and easy to be around, he offers instruction when needed and even teaches casting clinics for groups and individuals. But for the most part, he lets you fish. His deep knowledge of the fishery allows him to anticipate fish before you even see them. That kind of guidance sets an angler up for succes by giving you time to get your line organized and be ready to cast.

A fly angler with a big black drum caught in Corpus Christi.
Capt. Marcus Haralson (docsfishingclinic.com) guided his guest Chris Fowler to this beast of a fish, a black drum weighing in at 35 pounds. / photo by Marcus Haralson

Big Fish, Lots of Fish, and Not Much Pressure

Some of the biggest black drum and sea trout I've ever seen swim in the waters around Corpus Christi. The locals call the trout gator trout, and the title fits. I saw a lot of fish, but I don't remember seeing another angler on any of the flats and small bays we fished.

DIY Fly Fishing South Padre Island

Anglers set up a nice camp on the beach of South Padre Island for some fly fishing and exploring.
Waterfront property / photo provided by Visit Corpus Christi

This was the day I was really looking forward to. South Padre Island is a 70-mile stretch of beach—we are talking miles and miles of fishable surf. It holds redfish, jack crevalle, speckled trout, and Spanish mackerel.

The long beach shoreline of South Padre Island in Corpus Christi.
Fishable beaches as far as you can see. / photo provided by Visit Corpus Christi

After twenty years of guiding, my favorite type of fishing is the slow kind—the kind where I can take my time, walk the beach, fish at my own pace, sit down, eat a sandwich, fish some more, read a book, and just enjoy the day without pressure.

Fly Fishing's Calm Before the Storm

This kind of fishing can go from calm to chaotic in seconds. One moment, the water is empty and peaceful, the next, it explodes with jacks chasing bait onto the beach. Always have your rod ready.

The road down the center of South Padre Island in Corpus Christi.
South Padre Island is one long straight drive from one end to the other, with plenty of access to beaches and fishable water. / photo by Ken Baldwin

A Lot of Good Fly Fishing Water to Explore

South Padre Island is thin. In some spots, you can fish the ocean side then cross the road and fish the shallows of the bay. With this much shore line, you can explore endlessly.

People are friendly here, too—remember, it's Texas. They’ll happily share tips on where to fish. You could spend all summer here and never run out of new water.

Docs Restaurant: The Reward at the End of the Day

A highlight of my short trip was Docs Restaurant, located on the water. It’s a popular hangout for food and drinks. You can drive in or pull up by boat. If you bring in your day's catch the restaurant will cook it up for you.

Marcus and I brought in a keeper redfish, and the kitchen prepared it for us three ways—grilled, blackened, and deep-fried with a Parmesan crust. It came with sides of small red potatoes, french fries, clam strips, and hush puppies. Paired with a cold cerveza, it was a heck of a meal—and I was a happy man.

I Ventured Into the City

I had one free night, so I checked out Corpus Christi’s First Friday Art Walk. Food trucks, artists selling their work, live music on street stages, a beer garden—it was a fun, easy night that doesn't hurt the wallet.

A band playing music at the downtown First Friday ArtWalk of Corpus Christi.
The downtown First Friday ArtWalk of Corpus Christi features live music, food trucks, art, and a great beer garden. / photo provided by Visit Corpus Christi

I Had to Go Back For the Baked Goods

The next morning, before heading to the airport, I made one more stop into the city for breakfast at Central Kitchen. I’d overheard people talking about their fresh-baked goods at the Art Walk. Since it was on the way, it made for a great way to wrap up the trip.

The Fly Fishing Didn't Disappoint

I knew the fishing would be great—Corpus Christi is famous for it. Whether you wade the bay, walk South Padre’s surf, go offshore, or book a guide to fish the flats, you won’t be disappointed.

But the City of Corpus Christi? That Was a Surprise.

This is another one of those trips where, if you have a spouse or partner who doesn’t fish, Corpus Christi makes a perfect destination. You can spend the day fly fishing while your partner explores the city. Then, at night, take your catch to Docs Restaurant, grab a drink, and share a great meal while watching the sun set over the water. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

