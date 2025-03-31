Ultimate Lake Hartwell Adventure: Camping, Fishing, and Exploring
My wife Julie and I recently embarked on the ultimate Bassmaster Classic road trip adventure to the 2025 Bassmaster Classic in Fort Worth, Texas. Along the way we stopped at three historic former Bassmaster Classic host cities to take in the local sites, sounds and flavors that make these premier bass fishing getaway destinations.
From Charleston, South Carolina we packed up a 25-foot RV that would serve as our home for most of the next couple weeks. Our first stop, Lake Hartwell, four-time host of the Bassmaster Classic, was a fairly easy four-hour drive northwest to the border of our state and Georgia.
Hartwell Lakeside KOA Holiday: The Best Lakefront Camping Experience
We arrived at the Hartwell Lakeside KOA Holiday in the late afternoon. This campground is located on the southwest part of the lake near the town of Hartwell, Georgia. As the name implies, many of the sites, including our RV pull-through site, are right on the edge of the lake.
I had never been to any of the KOAs we reserved for this trip, and to be completely honest, somehow I hadn’t stayed at a KOA since I was a kid. Their website looked nice and the reviews seemed promising, but of course, it’s hard to know what it’s really like until you get there. Pulling into the first stop of our long road trip, I was hopeful, but a little anxious.
I can tell you firsthand, the Hartwell Lakeside KOA quickly and easily exceeded any expectations. It was clean, quiet and felt very safe, nestled into a beautiful mature forest along the edge of Lake Hartwell.
Even though a bit of a late start to our day had us arriving after office hours, we were sent a welcoming message with all the info we needed to get to our site. We managed to pull in just in time to watch a beautiful sunset over the lake. Excellent day one!
Fishing at Lake Hartwell: What You Need to Know
While this KOA does include a nice looking launch ramp, I was able to launch our Old Town kayaks right from our campsite. The cove in front of us was relatively sheltered from winds and had very little boat traffic, but offered a huge area to explore and plenty of good-looking habitat for fishing.
Lake Hartwell is well known as one of the best largemouth and spotted bass fishing destinations in the country. The lake is mostly clear and deep. Although much of the lake remains wild, with shorelines heavily wooded, there are a good number of docks which serve as well-known bass holding cover. Running jerkbaits or spinnerbaits along docks edges can tempt bass out to strike. But when they won’t chase, carefully skipping jigs or soft plastics under the docks, into the shadiest little hiding spots can produce.
Other KOA Amenities
In addition to the fishing (apparently, some people do other things besides fish), they have hiking and biking trails through the beautiful forest I mentioned, as well as a volleyball court and a jump pad.
Best Attractions in Hartwell, GA
And if you’d like to venture out of the campground, the nearby Hartwell, Georgia area has a ton to offer:
Dining
Southern Hart Brewing Company | 350 E Howell St, Hartwell, GA 30643
-Relaxed brew pub with a variety of craft beers, grub, and televised sports, plus live music
Rolling Chefs - American Fusion QSR | 107 N Forest Ave, Hartwell, GA 30643
-Tacos, steak, and other New Wave American fusion fare served in an informal setting
Blazers of Hartwell | 442 W. Howell Street, Hartwell GA 30643
-Appetizers, salads, burgers, hot dogs, chicken strips, sandwiches and wings
The Waterfall Grille | 140 Cateechee Trail, Hartwell GA 30643
-One of the most beloved gathering places in the area, the bold flavors of Chef Todd Davis presents seasonally-inspired menus that reflect a belief in the cuisine of today: fresh, eclectic, imaginative and always evolving
Cateechee's Bar at Cateechee's Golf Club | 140 Cateechee Trail, Hartwell, GA 30643
-The Executive Chef curates seasonally inspired menus that embrace bold flavors, embodying a philosophy of today’s cuisine: fresh, eclectic, imaginative, and continually evolving.
Outdoor Adventures
Hart County Botanical Gardens
-A beautiful public garden maintained by volunteers, offering enrichment, education, and joy, along with community programs through the Master Gardener program.
Hartwell Marina
-A full-service marina dedicated to providing high-quality marine products and services for an unforgettable boating experience
The Hartwell Dam
-A must-visit spot with a visitor center, scenic picnic areas, and a paved walking trail leading to stunning views of Hartwell Lake and the Savannah River.
Split Creek Farm
-A Grade A Dairy farm in the Blue Ridge foothills, offering fresh goat milk products, a unique barn experience, and a retail shop with local goods.
Cateechee Golf Club
-Lodging, event spaces, and a range of activities like music, golf, fishing & upland game hunting
Discover Anderson, SC
From the KOA, you’re only about a 30-minute drive up around the east side of the lake to Anderson, South Carolina.
Why Every Bass Angler Should Visit Green Pond Landing
As a huge bass fishing geek looking to soak up maximum Bassmaster Classic vibes, a stop at Green Pond Landing was a must. Lake Hartwell is in a three-way tie for “most Bassmaster Classics” hosted—2008, 2015, 2018 and 2022. And as someone who has competed in lots of bass tournaments around the country, I can tell you Green Pond Landing is pretty special. This location has been very specifically designed to host large tournaments with maximum ease and efficiency for both the anglers and the fans.
As it happened, we got there just in time to see the final couple minutes of weigh-in for a fairly major tournament—Stop 2 of the MLF Tackle Warehouse Invitationals. No, it wasn’t technically a Bassmaster event, but bass fishing is bass fishing. That event was eventually won by 19-year old Mitchell Robinson who took home the trophy and $115,000.
Dining in Anderson, SC
And while we were in the area, we stopped for dinner at a lakeside restaurant called The Galley. I saw that it had 4-stars on Yelp so we gave it a shot. It was a great choice!
We were thinking steak, probably ribeye, but when we saw the prime rib we were both sold. We’re normally not that couple that orders the same thing, but that evening we made a wise exception. That was the best, rarest, most delicious prime rib either of us has had in ages. And the tempura appetizer was outstanding.
And obviously, once you’re in the Anderson area, there are a ton of great places to eat and interesting things to see.
Maximum Bassmaster Classic Vibes
In an effort to make this the most Bassmaster Classic-y trip possible, I decided to make it a fun goal to get a photo with an actual Bassmaster Classic trophy at each of these Classic locations. If you're wondering about the trophy, I don't blame you. Yes, it's an actual Classic trophy. No, I did not win it. Yes, I acquired it through 100% legitimate means. Yes, life is mysterious and awesome!
Final Thoughts: Is a Lake Hartwell KOA Trip Worth It?
Overall, our stay at the Hartwell Lakeside KOA was perfect. Close to Lake Hartwell and loaded with bass fishing opportunities? Check! Quiet, safe, comfortable and affordable? Check! Plenty to see, do and eat? Check! Would we stay here again? Absolutely!
Transparency Note: Although I have not been paid by any of the manufacturers or companies mentioned, some of the gear or places reviewed in this article have been provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.