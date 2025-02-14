"Bitter Water" the film: A Stunning Look at Fly Fishing Baja's Coast
Roosterfish on the Baja coast is 100% on my bucket list. Throw in dorado and tuna, and all on the fly!
I'm all fired up because of a documentary called Bitter Water, a Black Rabbit Collective film, directed by Peter Grigsby. A short doc about fly fishing the Baja coast and the Lucero family—a father and two sons—and how their love of the sport has impacted their family and community.
Fly Fishing, Family, and the Baja Coast
The story is moving and thought-provoking, but it's the imagery of the action, the fish, the scenery, that keeps me hitting replay. Peter Grigsby and his Director of Photography, Matthew Williams, captures the beauty and intensity of fly fishing an unspoiled fishery in a visually stunning way.
I love the sport of fly fishing, it's fun and deeply satisfying, and Peter captures that on film. But he goes deeper and reminds us of the broader reach of fly fishing and the good it can do. That this sport we love gives back in ways that keep fisheries healthy and communities prosperous.
But if I'm being honest, it's the eye candy I keep replaying—the beauty shots, the hookups, and the fights Peter Grigsby captures. These make me feel like I'm there, or really wishing I was.
A Fly Angler's Dream
One particular scene—a woman on shore makes a booming cast out into the surf—made me take pause. The fly lands near the lens of a waiting camera. It’s an impressive cast, and I want to know who this woman is.
Her name? Mary Grigsby. She is the sister of the director and operator of a place called The Fish Ranch. She's living the life. It’s a small place on La Ventana Bay that caters to fly anglers, providing them with hosted trips, gear, clothing, art, housing, and guided tours—basically, a well-stocked hub for fly anglers. She lives there, fly fishing is her way of life, and she makes it available to anyone who wants to visit and get in on the fun.
Treat Yourself to an Exceptional Fly Fishing Film
If you can find fifteen minutes in your day, set it aside to watch Bitter Water. It doesn't matter if you only fish freestone rivers for trout, prefer topwater for bass, or dedicate yourself to swinging for steelhead. The angler in you will light up watching a roosterfish jump on a fly in a crystal-clear sea. The scenery is beautiful, the fly fishing is full of action, and it’s the perfect mental escape from a long winter.