"Bitter Water" the film: A Stunning Look at Fly Fishing Baja's Coast

Witness the world of Baja fly fishing in Bitter Water, a short documentary by Peter Grigsby. Follow the Lucero family’s journey and experience incredible roosterfish action on the fly.

Can't get there early enough.
Can't get there early enough. / photo provided by Black Rabbit Collective

Roosterfish on the Baja coast is 100% on my bucket list. Throw in dorado and tuna, and all on the fly!

the poster for the film Bitter Water that was filmed in Baja, Mexico.
Bitter Water, a film directed by Peter Grigsby / photo provided by Black Rabbit Collective

I'm all fired up because of a documentary called Bitter Water, a Black Rabbit Collective film, directed by Peter Grigsby. A short doc about fly fishing the Baja coast and the Lucero family—a father and two sons—and how their love of the sport has impacted their family and community.

Fly Fishing, Family, and the Baja Coast

The story is moving and thought-provoking, but it's the imagery of the action, the fish, the scenery, that keeps me hitting replay. Peter Grigsby and his Director of Photography, Matthew Williams, captures the beauty and intensity of fly fishing an unspoiled fishery in a visually stunning way.

Fly anglers coming home at the end of the day fishing the baja coast for the film Bitter Water.
The end of a beautiful day. / photo provided by Black Rabbit Collective

I love the sport of fly fishing, it's fun and deeply satisfying, and Peter captures that on film. But he goes deeper and reminds us of the broader reach of fly fishing and the good it can do. That this sport we love gives back in ways that keep fisheries healthy and communities prosperous.

A fly angler holding a Dorado that he caught on the baja coast.
Like an abstract painting. / photo provided by Black Rabbit Collective

But if I'm being honest, it's the eye candy I keep replaying—the beauty shots, the hookups, and the fights Peter Grigsby captures. These make me feel like I'm there, or really wishing I was.

The Fish Ranch located just south of La Ventana in Baja
Mary Grigsby and The Fish Ranch. / photo provided by Black Rabbit Collective

A Fly Angler's Dream

One particular scene—a woman on shore makes a booming cast out into the surf—made me take pause. The fly lands near the lens of a waiting camera. It’s an impressive cast, and I want to know who this woman is.

Her name? Mary Grigsby. She is the sister of the director and operator of a place called The Fish Ranch. She's living the life. It’s a small place on La Ventana Bay that caters to fly anglers, providing them with hosted trips, gear, clothing, art, housing, and guided tours—basically, a well-stocked hub for fly anglers. She lives there, fly fishing is her way of life, and she makes it available to anyone who wants to visit and get in on the fun.

A large roosterfish being released in clear blue water on Baja for the film Bitter Water.
Clear water and big fish is a fly angler's dream. / photo provided by Black Rabbit Collective.
A fly angler holds a big roosterfish as he celebrates his catch on the Baja Coast.
A beast of a roosterfish caught in the waters of Baja by fly angler Steve Bechard. For perspective Steve is 6'5". / photo by John Wilson

Treat Yourself to an Exceptional Fly Fishing Film

If you can find fifteen minutes in your day, set it aside to watch Bitter Water. It doesn't matter if you only fish freestone rivers for trout, prefer topwater for bass, or dedicate yourself to swinging for steelhead. The angler in you will light up watching a roosterfish jump on a fly in a crystal-clear sea. The scenery is beautiful, the fly fishing is full of action, and it’s the perfect mental escape from a long winter.

Watch the film here.

KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

