The Best Fly Fishing Podcasts and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week: The Best Fly Fishing Podcasts for When I Can’t Be on the Water; The Maldives Looks To Host Major Fishing Tournament Next Year; What the New “The Champions” Tournament Means for Pro Bass Fishing

1.) The Best Fly Fishing Podcasts for When I Can’t Be on the Water

Putting all the pieces together and ending with a good presentation will lead to success on the river. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

This week, I found myself missing fly fishing before social media existed, when catching fish mattered more than getting recognition for it.



I got pushed into that corner because my social feeds were flooded with “Look at me! Look at me!” and “I don’t need validation—please validate me!” posts. Layer on top of that the virtue signaling and pedestal preaching, and I’d had enough of the desperation for attention.



When I get negative like that, I have to remind myself that we live in a time of excess riches, with instant access to information and learning opportunities. I have more information at my fingertips on this mini computer in my pocket than anyone has ever had in the history of the world…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) The Maldives Looks To Host Major Fishing Tournament Next Year

The Maldives the land of beautiful atolls and resorts is set to hold a major fishing tournament in 2027 | Joseph Hammond

The Maldives is looking to become the Monaco of sport fishing, with a boutique competition aimed at the elite of the fishing world planned for next year. Organizers hope to partner with one of Europe’s most established fishing tournaments.



“We can be the Monaco of fishing,” said Mohamed Ali Janah, group chairman of the HARIM Group. “When the weather is freezing in the Northern Hemisphere, we have outstanding weather.”



Janah, whose business interests include resorts in the Maldives, sees an opportunity to combine competitive angling with the country’s established appeal as a holiday destination. He plans to launch the event in partnership with the government next year.



Possible game fish include marlin, sailfish, tuna, wahoo, and mahi-mahi…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) What the New “The Champions” Tournament Means for Pro Bass Fishing

The Champions tournament will bring Bassmaster and MLF anglers together on neutral ground to crown a true world champion in pro bass fishing. | The Champions | WBE

(Editor’s Note: This is a story from earlier this year that trended this week. The actual tournament finished yesterday with FXR Pro Matt Robertson of Kentucky taking home the top prize. More info coming soon.)

Since the “big split” a couple years back, there have been few opportunities to see the sport of professional bass fishing’s legendary, most successful, and most popular anglers competing against each other—same day, same water, one winner. Every season ends with two championship winners and two anglers of the year. But that’s left fans wondering, who really was the best angler this year?



This October, that question gets an official answer.



The top 25 anglers from the Bassmaster Elite Series and the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour (BPT) will duke it out in a new one-time 3-day tournament, October 28th through November 1st, called “The Champions,” created by World Bass Enterprises.



Longtime bass fishing enthusiast Brian Bird, Founder and CEO of World Bass Enterprises (WBE) said, “There is no better way to crown a true world champion than by bringing the two biggest tours together to fish on the same lake.”…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.