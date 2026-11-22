In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week: The Best Fly Fishing Podcasts for When I Can’t Be on the Water; 5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught That Catch More Trout; This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers

1.) The Best Fly Fishing Podcasts for When I Can’t Be on the Water

Putting all the pieces together and ending with a good presentation will lead to success on the river. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

I got pushed into that corner because my social feeds were flooded with “Look at me! Look at me!” and “I don’t need validation—please validate me!” posts. Layer on top of that the virtue signaling and pedestal preaching, and I’d had enough of the desperation for attention.



When I get negative like that, I have to remind myself that we live in a time of excess riches, with instant access to information and learning opportunities. I have more information at my fingertips on this mini computer in my pocket than anyone has ever had in the history of the world.



YouTube and podcasts give me access to some of the best anglers and filmmakers in fly fishing. I regularly study fly casting videos before heading out to the field to practice. I turn to YouTube when I’m stuck on a particular fly-tying technique. And if an explanation doesn’t make sense the first time, I can rewind and go through it as many times as I need. I learn at my own pace…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) 5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught That Catch More Trout

Alaskan fishing guide Mason Cochran getting his client onto fish by doing all the little things right. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

I used to see this a lot while guiding. An angler isn't catching fish. He reasons that he's using the wrong fly, the fish aren’t feeding, he's not a good enough caster, or there aren’t any fish there. But the fish are there; they were feeding before he showed up, it has nothing to do with his fly, and his casting is fine.



In fishing, there’s a phrase: “putting the fish down.” It means you’ve disturbed or frightened the fish enough that they’ve stopped feeding, become cautious, or gone into hiding. The fish are still there, but something you did put them down.



Most fly-fishing instruction focuses on casting, mending, and different fishing techniques, but not nearly enough attention is given to the approach. How you should practice stealth and how your actions affect the fish…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers

Celebrate 12 Days of Fishmas with the 2026 Mystery Tackle Box Advent Calendar. | Justin Hoffman

Whether you're searching for the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a deserving angler on your list, Mystery Tackle Box has you covered this holiday season.



The 2026 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar is a fresh-twist on a tradition dating back to 19th-century Germany. We've come a long way since then, with premium lures and shiny tackle hidden beneath twelve numbered and colorfully-designed boxes.



We all know that first impressions go a long way, and this MTB Advent Calendar is a real looker…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.