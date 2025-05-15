The Benefits of Fly Fishing Your Home Water
Brown trout in Patagonia, brook trout in Labrador, rainbows in Alaska – just a few on the bucket list of fly fishing trips and destinations. Travel is one of the best parts of fly fishing, and the sport can take you places you never imagined you’d end up. But, at the end of the day, no water compares to a home river or stream that you come to know like the back of your hand.
Watch it Change
When you have a river that you fish often, you get the chance to witness it change with the seasons. Rivers are constantly changing – from water temperature and flows to insect hatches and holding spots. You may think that rivers and streams go dormant outside of the prime fishing months, but not so. A River Never Sleeps offers a pretty great account of winter fish activity, but sometimes you just have to go out and see for yourself.
Learn to Fish it
I mean really fish it. If you’ve got a river that you fish once a year, you’ll likely pick up some tips and tricks on each trip that you can apply the next year. But when you fish a river or stream more regularly, you come to understand its nuances in a much deeper way. That one drift that you just can’t figure out? Fish it for a few weeks, months, years – and there’s a good chance you’ll make some progress.
Skip the New Water Learning Curve
Every time I fish a new river or stream, I expect to have at least a day’s worth of confusion and struggles – to be expected when you’re stepping into a foreign place that features unknown fish and unfamiliar conditions.
Like an Old Friend
It’s pretty nice to park the truck and know which flies should be on the menu, which pools you’re going to fish, and which pools you’re going to fish if the first choices are taken. It only comes with time, patience, and a whole lot of trial and error.
Build a Bond
At the risk of serious anthropomorphising, a river treats you just as well as you treat it. If you take the time to get to know it intimately, it’ll reveal things to you that other anglers don’t see. What was once a normal-looking riffle becomes the riffle where you broke off the rainbow of a lifetime, and the six-inch brook trout you hold in your hand has colors you swear you’ve never seen on another stream.
It’s great to see new places, but don’t miss out on the magic happening right in your backyard.