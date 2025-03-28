Why Fly Fishing Is the Perfect Outdoor Hobby for Women of All Ages
A Sport Built on Timing and Finesse, Not Power
Because the fly cast is about finesse and timing, not power and brute strength, women make excellent casters and excel in this sport. It's an error to believe you must be physically strong to make a long cast.
A Gold Medal Winner X 7
Maxine McCormick started casting at a very young age and became the youngest gold champion fly caster at age 12. By age 20, she had accumulated seven gold medals at World Fly Casting Championship events, competing against men and women. Her accomplishments prove that size, age, and strength aren't the deciding factors to be successful in this sport.
Physical and Mental Health Benefits
Today’s world can be stressful and demanding, and finding some respite away from the hustle and bustle of that world can benefit a woman’s mind and spirit. Hiking along a trail to get to the river and wading in the river engages the core and improves balance. Standing in a river with moving water produces negative ions, reducing stress and increasing mood. Casting a fly rod is not just a lot of fun; it can also be healing.
The repetitive casting motion has been shown to be helpful for women who suffer from lymphedema after breast surgery. Since there is always something new to learn in this sport, from different casting techniques to new fish species and entomology, it also keeps the mind sharp.
A Large and Inclusive Community
Fly is not the same sport it was 20 years ago when it was still considered an old, rich, white man’s sport. Today’s anglers are male and female, young and old, from diverse backgrounds, and willing to pick up a fly rod and fish everything from the hallowed waters of Montana to the ditches in urban Miami. Women entering the sport today will find that the current fly culture has a large and continuously growing community of women eager and willing to help new anglers hone their skills and succeed in the sport.
A couple of the most prominent groups for women in the sport today include:
United Women on the Fly: The largest organization for women in this sport was started by Heather Hodson and has grown to be the main platform women head to when they’re looking for education, meet-ups, outings, and a friend to fish with.
Fly Fisher's International's Women Connect: FFI’s mission is to continue the legacy of fly fishing in all waters through its work in conservation, education, and the local communities. Its offshoot, Women Connect, works hard to create a community for women in a safe and non-intimidating environment where creativity and fun are encouraged.
While there are many groups that encourage women in this sport, these two alone will give you a great understanding of how well women fit into this sport.
Getting Your Feet Wet
For women curious about trying out the sport, a first step would be to connect with a local fly shop, join a local Trout Unlimited chapter, or look at one of the online communities discussed above. In addition, if there is an Orvis store close by, signing up for one of the free 101 classes they offer throughout the year is a great way to learn the basics.
Take That First Step
While it might seem intimidating as a woman to step into a local fly shop, there need not be any worry. Women are an integral part of this sport, and the local shop will be accustomed to women in the shop of their own accord. Most likely, the local shop will also offer beginner classes, which would be a significant next step. If they aren’t currently offering a women-specific beginner’s class, feel free to ask for one and have them connect you to other women in the area.
The community of female anglers are very welcoming. It is easy to find female guides, casting instructors, and friends in this sport.
Start With Basic Gear
New anglers do not need a lot of gear to get started. A basic combo (which includes a rod, reel, and line) is all that is needed. Today’s entry-level graphite rod combos are built for new casters, and a 9’ 5-wt rod will do so in most situations, from trout to bass. Both the Orvis Encounter Combo and the Greys Fin Fly Combo come with everything needed to get started. Just add water and flies.
And in the End—It’s Flat Out Fun
There are many reasons women come to the sport of fly, but no matter the reason, the inroads women have made since before the 15th century have helped shape what the sport looks like today. With women continuing to be the largest growing demographic in the sport, it’s easy to see why fly fishing is not only the perfect outdoor hobby for women of all ages but a lifetime hobby to jump into feet first.