Is an Inflatable a Better Choice Than a Drift Boat To Fly Fish Big Rivers?
If you fish big trout rivers, chances are you either have a drift boat or are wildly jealous of anglers that do. They’re good-looking, practical boats that let you cover miles of water in a single day. But the inflatable fishing raft is an underrated alternative that deserves some love too.
What Is an Inflatable Fishing Raft?
In short, it’s a whitewater raft fitted with a metal frame built for fishing. Oarlocks, swivel seats, and casting braces make it a stable platform that can handle just about any trout river.
Unparalleled Access to Shallow Water
This is the primary reason to fish from an inflatable raft. It rides higher in the water than a hard-sided drift boat, so you can float through shallow stretches without hanging up.
When water levels are low, an inflatable raft lets you float rivers you wouldn’t dream of trying to float in a drift boat.
Easier & More Forgiving Rowing
Learning to row on moving water is intimidating, no matter what type of watercraft you have. That said, inflatable rafts are built to take a beating.
Bounce off a rock in a raft? Usually no big deal. Do it in a drift boat, and you might be looking at some serious damage.
The Self-Bailing Advantage
Floating a big river often involves navigating whitewater sections. Inflatable rafts handle them remarkably well, in large part because they’re self-bailing. Any water that comes over the sides drains right back out through the floor.
Launch Without a Boat Ramp
Try to launch at a boat ramp on a popular river during peak season, and you'll understand why this is so great. No more getting to the ramp at the crack of dawn to get a parking spot.
To launch a drift boat, you need a boat ramp. To launch a raft, all you need is a spot to slide it into the river.
Built for Durability
Believe it or not, inflatable rafts are generally more durable than drift boats. Yes, they’re soft and can be punctured – but they also ride higher in the water, and as a result scrape river bottom a whole lot less. Over the years, that damage adds up.
Should You Get an Inflatable Fishing Raft?
If you’re looking for a way to access more water on big rivers, give some serious thought to an inflatable raft. I'll always love wade fishing, but there are times when a raft is the best way to experience a river.