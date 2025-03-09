Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Fly Fishing Tips, Dry Flies for Trout and German Fly Reels
1.) 3 Simple and Easy Fly Fishing Tips I Use Every Time I Fish
Want to make fly fishing easier and more efficient? These three simple fly fishing tricks help you set up faster, thread your line with ease, and get a better drift for more fish.
There are certain fly fishing tips and tricks you pick up along the way that aren't flashy, but they make things easier, set up smoother, and sometimes lead to more fish. You won't often read about these tricks, they are mostly passed on from angler to angler while fishing together. I learned them somewhere along the way on my fly fishing journey and each one stood out for its brilliant simplicity and practicality.. These hacks don't take a lot of talent, but you will use them every time you fly fish…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) 7 "Tried and True" Essential Dry Flies for Every Trout Angler
These are the handful of dry flies that I never leave home without.
When I fish a trout river that’s new to me, I often stop into a local fly shop to pick up a few dry flies. Every river has its own special patterns, and I’m a sucker for these. I thought it was a pretty harmless practice until I found myself sifting through a desk full of hundreds of flies – each of which seemed totally essential when I bought it, but most of which look identical to tens of others in the drawer…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Fly Reels Made in Germany of Exceptional Quality and Aerospace Precision
Vladimir Rachenko is a former aerospace engineer with a passion for fly fishing—so much so that twenty years ago, he transferred his skills from aerospace to making fly reels. His goal was to focus on quality, creativity, and always a tip of the hat to tradition. That last ingredient—tradition—caught my eye when I stumbled upon his Instagram page…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.