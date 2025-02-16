Fishing

Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of the Week: Best EDC Knife, Fly Show 2025 and Catch Trout Year-Round

From the coolest small knife to the 2025 Fly Fishing Show to fly fishing tailwaters in winter, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, February 16, 2025.

Kurt Mazurek

From the coolest small knife to the 2025 Fly Fishing Show to fly fishing tailwaters in winter, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, February 16, 2025.
From the coolest small knife to the 2025 Fly Fishing Show to fly fishing tailwaters in winter, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, February 16, 2025. / Ken Baldwin

1.) The Best EDC Small Knife for Fly Fishing? A Look at the CRKT Biwa.

A fly angler with the CRKT BIWA neck knife he carries as his EDC for fly fishing.
The CRKT BIWA neck knife is always within easy reach. / photo by Thomas Barzilay Freund

How a neck knife solves the fly fishing pocket problem when wading.

I'm a big fan of carrying pocket knives. The motivation is part practicality and part pure enjoyment. A good pocket knife is functional art, a blend of design, history, and utility that gives me satisfaction when I hold a good one in the hand…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Fly Fishing Show 2025: What to Expect and How to Make the Most of It

A guide and fly angler with a chum salmon caught in Alaska. The angler booked the trip at the Fly Fishing Show.
Fly fishing for chum salmon in Alaska / photo provided by the Iliamna River Lodge

It’s almost here, I can feel it in the air. I’m spending more time out on the baseball field working on my casting, I’m watching a lot of fly fishing films and videos, and The Fly Fishing Show has begun its circuit.

The Fly Fishing Show is an annual event that kicks off in January and travels to seven states across the U.S.. It brings together fly anglers, gear manufacturers, guides, lodges, professional fly tiers, and travel outfitters for a hands-on experience with the latest in the fly fishing world. The event is open to the public and is a fun warm up to the fly fishing season that is just around the corner…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Fly Fishing Tailwaters in Winter: How to Catch Trout Year-Round

A fly angler holding a big trout caught in a tailwater.
Big trout can be caught in tailwaters. / photo provided by Jasper Taback

When the conditions seem all wrong for trout fishing, head to a tailwater. It won't let you down.

For many anglers, myself included, trout fishing is synonymous with small freestone streams. Dry flies, undiscerning fish, mountain air, complete solitude – sign me up. Unfortunately, these streams and their fishing conditions are at the mercy of rainfall and snowmelt. So what do you do when freestones are too cold or too warm or flows are too fast? You fish tailwaters…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

feed

Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

Home/Fly Fishing