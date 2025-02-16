Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of the Week: Best EDC Knife, Fly Show 2025 and Catch Trout Year-Round
1.) The Best EDC Small Knife for Fly Fishing? A Look at the CRKT Biwa.
How a neck knife solves the fly fishing pocket problem when wading.
I'm a big fan of carrying pocket knives. The motivation is part practicality and part pure enjoyment. A good pocket knife is functional art, a blend of design, history, and utility that gives me satisfaction when I hold a good one in the hand…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Fly Fishing Show 2025: What to Expect and How to Make the Most of It
It’s almost here, I can feel it in the air. I’m spending more time out on the baseball field working on my casting, I’m watching a lot of fly fishing films and videos, and The Fly Fishing Show has begun its circuit.
The Fly Fishing Show is an annual event that kicks off in January and travels to seven states across the U.S.. It brings together fly anglers, gear manufacturers, guides, lodges, professional fly tiers, and travel outfitters for a hands-on experience with the latest in the fly fishing world. The event is open to the public and is a fun warm up to the fly fishing season that is just around the corner…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Fly Fishing Tailwaters in Winter: How to Catch Trout Year-Round
When the conditions seem all wrong for trout fishing, head to a tailwater. It won't let you down.
For many anglers, myself included, trout fishing is synonymous with small freestone streams. Dry flies, undiscerning fish, mountain air, complete solitude – sign me up. Unfortunately, these streams and their fishing conditions are at the mercy of rainfall and snowmelt. So what do you do when freestones are too cold or too warm or flows are too fast? You fish tailwaters…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.