The first fish I caught in the snow was on a late October day in northern Colorado. It was a long, skinny brown trout that gave me a healthy splash of 30-something-degree water when it kicked out of my hand.

I’ve seen prettier trout, but the memory of this oddly-proportioned one has stuck with me over the years. It was proof of life in a river that seemed all but dormant in the cold.

Even in the dead of winter, there’s plenty going on beneath a river’s surface. It just takes some work to find it.

The snow-day brown trout. | photo by Jasper Taback

Where to Find Trout in Winter

One of the many joys of a trout river is that it changes every day. The pool that yielded three fish yesterday might be empty today, and the holding spots you identified in June will almost certainly change come December.

When water temperatures get cold, trout tend to congregate in a river’s deepest pools. Deep water is less susceptible to drastic temperature shifts than shallow water, and trout need that stability to weather the cold.

How to Fly Fish for Trout in Winter

If the trout are holding deep, you’ll have to fish deep. Most of the time, that means fishing a nymph rig.

There was a time when I was a dry fly purist – partially because I enjoyed dries, but mostly because I was no good at fishing with nymphs. There’s a lot to think about, from fly selection to weight, depth, and mending.

It’s not as easy as dead drifting a dry, but the only way to get better at it is to persevere through the initial struggle.

No one’s born a good nymph fisherman.

Flies to Pack for Winter Fly Fishing

Winter is all about small flies. The big caddis, mayflies, and stoneflies that hatch throughout the warm months are no longer a consistent, reliable food source. Instead, trout are keyed in on the one meal that's available year-round – midges.

You’ll want to fill a fly box with midge patterns in sizes 18-22. No need for anything crazy – tried-and-true patterns like the Zebra, Jujubee, and Top Secret Midge work just fine.

If you don’t want to deal with splitshot, it can also help to have a few larger beadhead nymphs that can be used as a point fly to help your trail fly (the midge) get down to the part of the water column where fish are feeding.

Winter Fly Fishing Destinations

You have to pick your spots in the winter. In colder climates, smaller rivers will ice over through the winter, and you may have to stick to larger tailwaters.

Wading through ice on a freestone river. | photo by Jasper Taback

Places with milder winters offer more fishable water, and one of my favorites is North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. I like to basecamp in Boone, which offers easy access to two great tailwaters – the Watauga and South Holston – as well as a number of freestone streams that stay warm enough to fish.

Hire a Fishing Guide This Winter

The last couple of winters, I’ve done my Blue Ridge Mountain fishing with a guide friend who runs the fly fishing program at Orvis-Endorsed Chetola Resort.

Winter is a great time to hire a guide. DIY fishing is one thing during the warm months, when trout are often happy to eat big bugs on the surface. But when they’re holding deep down in isolated pockets of a river, fishing with someone who knows the water goes a long way.

Why Winter Fly Fishing Is Worth the Cold

Winter fly fishing isn’t easy. It’s tying small flies onto small tippet with cold hands, knocking ice out of fly rod guides, and casting to trout that are more focused on keeping warm than chasing a meal.

But lifting a trout from a river in the dead of winter is a somewhat singular experience – a reminder that life holds on even on the days it feels too cold to leave the house, let alone fish.

My mind goes to a friend who has a tradition of trout fishing on Christmas day, no matter the conditions.

I’ve decided I’ll be doing the same this year.