Why the Blue Ridge Mountains Are One of the Best Winter Trout Fisheries in the U.S.

In most parts of the country, winter puts a real damper on trout fishing. Cold temps make for frozen rivers and lethargic fish – hunkered down and half-asleep in the warmth of the deepest pools.

But if you want to keep trout fishing all winter long, the Southeast is hard to beat.

Winter Trout Fishing in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains

You can find trout as far south as Georgia, but the real sweet spot is in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains – where many of the rivers and creeks stay warm enough to fish year-round.

Why Winter Is Prime Time for Blue Ridge Trout

Chetola Resort – one of only two Orvis-Endorsed fly fishing lodges in the state – is the perfect Blue Ridge Mountain base camp. The nearby Watauga and South Holston Rivers benefit from temperature-controlled dam releases that keep trout eating, and many of the freestone mountain streams get enough afternoon sun to get fish looking up.

Get yourself a great guide. | photo by Jasper Taback

Fewer Anglers, Easier Fish in Cold Months

Winter might be my favorite time of year to fish in the Blue Ridge Mountains – when the cold thins the crowds. Over a full day float on the Watauga with my friend and guide Dom, we saw exactly one other boat. That kind of space is pretty rare on a world-class trout river.

The fish are still in there – and they’re often easier to find. Low flows and cold temps push trout into the deepest parts of the river, where they stack up to stay warm. So if you find one fish, there’s a good chance you’ve found a bunch.

Even in the South, winter trout fishing comes with its fair share of cold.

A Comfortable Base Camp at Chetola Resort

Some feeling came back to my hands on the drive back from the Watauga, but it took a dip in the heated indoor pool to really feel normal again. That’s not always an option when I get off the river, but it’s a good one.

This wasn't my first time at Chetola, so I was familiar with its many creature comforts – but the holidays brought out a whole different side. Come December, Christmas lights go up all around snowy, spring-fed Chetola Lake, and it feels about as wintery as it gets in the Carolinas.

Choosing the Right Days for Winter Fly Fishing

This winter, I’ve been trying not to let cold be the deciding factor in whether I fish – and I’d say I’ve been mildly successful. I’ve stayed home on good days and gone out on days when I wished I would have stayed home.

It all comes down to picking your spots. In the warm months, I’ll fish as many days as I can and see what sticks – but in the winter, it doesn’t hurt to be a bit more selective.

A safe, reliable option is always nice to have. The Blue Ridge Mountains are about as good as it gets for winter trout fishing – and if you're looking for a jumping-off point, it doesn't get better than Chetola.

