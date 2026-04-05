African Fly Fishing Takes Unexpected Turn on Safari and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week. A Fly Fishing Trip to Africa Took an Unexpected Turn on Safari; REVEALED: Berkley Lab Series Baits Unveiled After Bassmaster Classic Leak; The Finesse Fishing Kit Built for Today’s Pressured Bass

1.) A Fly Fishing Trip to Africa Took an Unexpected Turn on Safari

An older male lion with fiercely intense eyes. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Halfway through my trip to Africa, I was offered a chance to go on a safari with Desert and Delta Safaris. They arranged my stay at the Nxamaseri Island Lodge, and now they invited me on a safari. You would think I said yes right away, but the fishing for tigerfish was too good, I didn't want to leave the river.



Keep hunting for the big fish, or experience lions, elephants, and other African game in the wild?

I put the fly rod away and unpacked my camera and long lens. I caught a lot of fish in the last three days. I wanted to take a picture of a lion. And not just a lion but a lion in the wild.



On the day of the safari, I climb into an open-top SUV. Our safari guide explains some rules to us so we don't get mauled or skewered, and then we slowly move through the bush…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) REVEALED: Berkley Lab Series Baits Unveiled After Bassmaster Classic Leak

Dye was added to the scent powder for this demo only, but it paints a dramatic picture of how this baits leaves a scent trail to convince wary bass to bite. | Kurt Mazurek

Dylan Nutt’s big Classic win and partial reveal of his winning lure started a chain of events that has caused Berkley to lift the curtain early and accelerate the launch of its highly anticipated Lab Series baits.



Initially scheduled for a June 1st public reveal, media who attended a closed-door preview in Bardstown, Kentucky prior to the Bassmaster Classic, have been given the green light to share details of what will likely be the most talked-about bait of 2026.

On Championship Sunday, Classic winner Dylan Nutt clearly showed the world the soft plastic minnow he had been guarding. He did say it was an unreleased Berkley product from something they were calling the Lab Series, but left it at that. Of course, the internet speculation spread like wildfire.



Now, the full picture is finally clear…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) The Finesse Fishing Kit Built for Today’s Pressured Bass

The new Mystery Tackle Box Finesse Bass Fishing Kit curates the perfect selection of lures to coax finicky bass. | Justin Hoffman

Finesse fishing tactics are being utilized more often these days as a means to cope with pressured bass. Both largemouth and smallmouth bass shift their feeding habits and activity levels during cold front conditions, in clear water, and with increased fishing pressure. Plus, forward-facing sonar has shown anglers how often fish follow without biting traditional presentations. Finesse tactics close that gap.

There's something genuinely fun about opening a Mystery Tackle Box. Akin to childhood memories of Christmas morning, revealing what fishing lure surprises await never grows old…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.