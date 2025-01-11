Bigmouth Buffalo: Can a 127-Year-Old Fish Reveal Secrets to Human Longevity?
Meet the Bigmouth Buffalo: An Underappreciated Freshwater Marvel
Every spring, for so long nobody knows quite how long, bigmouth buffalo fish move through the shallow reeds in Minnesota’s Rice Lake, gathering to spawn. While this North American native fish can reach sizes up to 50 pounds, they go about their business mostly unnoticed, categorized as “rough fish”, not typically targeted by sport anglers. But the bigmouth buffalo has a much more complex and interesting story than most of us ever imagined. Did you know the bigmouth buffalo is the longest living freshwater fish on the planet, often surviving for over a century? And did you know they hold the potential to provide insights into our own human aging process and mortality?
But running beneath this amazing story of longevity lies an unsettling mystery: even though they have a successful spawn even year, none of their young have survived to adulthood in this Minnesota lake for 60 years.
The Science of Longevity: How Buffalo Fish Defy Aging
Bigmouth buffalo fish, with an endemic range basically following the Mississippi River Basin and its tributaries through the center of Canada and 22 of the United States, have remained mostly overlooked, dismissed as having little ecological or economic importance. Yet, recent studies reveal these resilient fish are incredibly unique because they don’t age like most animals. Alec Lackmann, a fish researcher at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, has discovered buffalo fish as old as 127 years. “The first buffalo I aged was 90 years old,” Lackmann recalls. "I was like 'wow, holy smokes'… It was hard to believe at first.” He also discovered they show no signs of telomere shortening (a region DNA found at the end of a chromosome which limit the number of times a cell can divide), a typical marker of biological aging. Plus, there appears to be a decreased neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio which suggests these unusual animals actually get better at handling bodily stress and see increased immunity as they age.
The Missing Generations: Why Young Buffalo Fish Are Disappearing
Despite their incredible lifespans and their ability to become healthier as they get older, bigmouth buffalo face an uncertain future. What has happened to the past six decades worth of young bighead buffalo? Why is it that by summer’s end, each new spring’s juveniles have vanished? The culprit? They don’t have a certain answer yet but it’s possibly predation by pike, which spawn earlier and feast on baby buffalo. This dynamic may have been a factor in driving this unique species to evolve extreme longevity.
Human Impacts: Bowfishing and Misconceptions
Additionally, a complete lack of study and subsequent harvest management regulations may be compounding the problem. Buffalo, which grow large and spend a good deal of time cruising shallow water, become an easy target for bowfishing. It appears that some sportsmen, in a misguided effort to help, may mistake them for invasive species of problematic carp. Piles of discarded buffalo are a common sight, highlighting the species’ vulnerability. Unfortunately, the fact is…“These are native fish that protect ecosystems from invasives,” Lackmann explains, urging better management and public awareness.
The bigmouth buffalo is one of the longest-lived and sporadically recruiting animals, older than elephants, but with a fishing license it continues to remain open to kill as many as one would like with virtually no management oversight, even during their spawning period. This is a recipe for ecological collapse in Minnesota's famed aquatic ecosystems.- Alec Lackmann, PhD
Protecting Buffalo Fish: Conservation and Future Research
While conservationists race to uncover the secrets of buffalo fish survival, many questions remain unanswered. What habitats do they need to thrive? Do dams and/or climate change affect their life cycles? And further, is there anything we can learn about the way they age that may benefit our own longevity?
Let’s hope education and awareness can help generate some of the necessary funding to better understand and manage this vital part of our ecosystem. Without action, we risk losing a species uniquely adapted to defy time.
