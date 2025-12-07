Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: First Ice Walleye, Bass Advent Calendar, and Red Lake Ice Guide

1.) First Ice Walleye Fishing Tips and Techniques: Now’s the Time to Catch Aggressive Early-Winter Fish

First-ice walleyes are aggressive and willing to bite. | Dreamstime.com | 137638033 | Ice Fishing Walleye

After months of anticipation, first ice is finally here! And there may be no better time to pull walleyes through the ice. First ice includes green vegetation still producing oxygen, aggressive fish, and some of the most exciting walleye action of the year. Capitalize on this behavior with these first-ice walleye techniques.

You can find first-ice walleyes in a variety of structure types, but think shallow. Weed flats, points, the first breakline and areas of rock and gravel will all hold fish. "Shallow" is a relative term, but you can often find first-ice walleyes in 5 to 10 feet of water. Main-lake humps and mud flats could possibly hold fish, but generally these spots are better later in the season…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Best Gift for Bass Anglers: Strike King's 12 Days of Fishmas 2025 Advent Calendar

The perfect advent calendar for every angler on your Christmas list. | Strike King

There's no better way to count down the days to Christmas than with an advent calendar. Traditionally filled with either chocolate, trinkets, or tea, this season Strike King is giving us what we really want - fishing lures!



Who doesn't love surprise fishing lures?! With the 12 Days of Fishmas advent calendar, lucky anglers will receive 11 random tackle items from Strike King, including both bass and panfish hardbaits, jigs, soft plastics and terminal tackle. The 12th surprise is a gift of Strike King swag…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Red Lake Ice Fishing Guide: World-Class Walleyes Plus Overlooked Pike, Crappies & Perch

Fish Minnesota’s Red Lake for fast walleye action plus overlooked trophy pike, big crappies, and quality perch. Learn tips, regs, access, and where to stay this winter. | ID 25540328 | Ice Fishing © Steven Oehlenschlager | Dreamstime.com

Minnesota's sprawling Red Lake is a true walleye factory and a top ice fishing destination. Every winter, thousands of walleye anglers pour onto Upper Red for good reason. But if you don’t follow the crowds you’ll find a fishery with a variety of excellent fishing options. Red Lake also grows some of the state’s biggest northern pike, holds a remnant population of slab crappies, and produces quality perch that make a welcome bonus on the ice.



At 119,294 acres, it's the largest lake entirely within the state's borders. However, about 72,000 acres, including all of Lower Red and a good portion of Upper Red, lie within the tribal lands of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and are off-limits to non-tribal anglers. Still, anglers have 48,000 acres at their disposal, and this large, shallow lake is teeming with walleyes. Although not the actual boundary, if you stay on Upper Red east of 94 degrees, 43' 12", you'll be on public water…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

