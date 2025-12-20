Ice Fishing Stocking Stuffers Under $100 Anglers Will Actually Use

Christmas has almost arrived, and for those folk with ice anglers on their gift list, picking out the perfect fishing accessory can be a struggle.

Make an ice angler happy this Christmas with these perfect stocking stuffer gifts. | Justin Hoffman

That's why we've put together this last minute gift guide, featuring five ice fishing gear items that both fit in a stocking and will make this season a more productive and safe one on the hardwater.

Frabill Ice Creeper | Frabill

Price: $15.99

Why They Make a Great Ice Fishing Gift: If you've ever ventured out for a day of fishing on ice with little to no snow cover, you'll understand how difficult and dangerous it is. Walking can be a an exercise in futility; running for a sprung tip up all near impossible.

Ice cleats are a handy ice fishing gear item that fit snug on boots to ensure a day of angling is literally akin to a 'walk in the park,'

Inexpensive and offering instant traction, ice cleats should be a mandatory accessory for all anglers that hit the hardwater - making them the perfect stocking stuffer in our eyes.

Clam Deluxe Floating Ice Picks | Clam

Price: $16.99

Why They Make a Great Ice Fishing Gift: Although ice fishing is considered a relatively safe sport, as with any outdoor activity centered around water, accidents can happen.

Falling through thin ice or a weak pressure crack hopefully never occurs, but if it does, ice picks are one Christmas gift idea that can save the life of a loved one.

Worn around the neck when venturing on the ice, picks are used to help pull yourself out of the water and to safety.

If your friend or loved one doesn't own a pair of ice picks, put this gift at the top of your list this Christmas.

ThermaSeat Ice Hole Insulator | ThermaSeat

Price: $8.29

Why They Make a Great Ice Fishing Gift: Frigid winter temperatures and unprotected tip up holes can be a sore spot for anglers, as water can quickly freeze and make these fish-catching gizmos ineffective. And a tip up that won't 'tip' offers up not much more than a fishless day.

Thermal ice hole insulators fit inside your tip up hole, keeping the water underneath free from ice and the threat of freezing and ensuring lines move smoothly when a walleye or pike hits.

Available in a variety of sizes to fit all ice fishing holes, this is one gift that keeps on giving each time a tip up line is set.

Frabilll Vyper Aerated Tip Up | Frabill

Price: $94.99

Why They Make a Great Ice Fishing Gift: Your lucky angler might need a bigger stocking to fit this ice fishing item in, but we think it will be a hit for those that love to ice fish.

The Frabill Vyper Aerated Tip Up is a next-generation piece of gear that has a built-in aerator to keep holes free of ice, in-line reel for sensitivity, and a lighted trip indicator.

We love the high-tech innovation in a simple to use accessory that is sure to become any anglers favorite new toy out on the ice.

Clam Edge X Glove | Clam

Price: $49.99

Why They Make a Great Ice Fishing Gift: There's nothing like cold and wet hands to turn a day of ice fishing fun into a miserable experience. That's why having a pair of ice fishing gloves simply makes sense.

These Clam Edge X are the original ice fishing gloves. Offering an angler superior warmth, comfort, and waterproof properties, these mitts are a must-buy for Christmas.

Available in five sizes.

Looking for more great fishing gift ideas? Check out this guide: