Illegal Bass Stocking Threatens Native Trout in Maine Lake: $6000 Reward Offered
According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW), the illegal introduction of largemouth bass to West Musquash Lake in southern Maine threatens a pristine wild brook trout, lake trout, and landlocked salmon fishery. Warm water predatory species like largemouth bass are likely to outcompete and/or feed on the native species, quickly changing the delicate balance of the cold-water ecosystem. Therefore, the MDIFW has offered a $6000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.
Largemouth Bass Discovered in West Musquash Lake
The presence of largemouth bass has been confirmed through recent electrofishing surveys. It is suspected that the bass were illegally and intentionally introduced to the lake, since nearby Orie Lake, which feeds into West Musquash, does not contain largemouth bass and that natural barriers between the two bodies of water would prevent any migration.
Why This Cold-Water Fishery Matters
In a release, MDIFW Regional Fisheries Biologist Jacob Scoville said,”West Musquash is a deep, clear, cold-water lake that is truly special to the region and area. The lake supports a wild brook trout, wild lake trout, and wild landlocked salmon fishery and is one of the last waters in the state with a population of round whitefish. This introduction will no doubt change the lake forever.”
Scenic, clear, West Musquash Lake is just over 1600-acres, with a maximum depth of just over 100-feet. It is situated in a fairly remote part of Washington County in Maine and remains mostly undeveloped and wild.
Historic Lake Survey Foreshadowed This Invasive Threat
A lake survey document on the MDIFW website which appears to have originated in 1952 and was last updated in 1995, describes the lake with its “lightly developed shoreline, superb water quality, and naturally reproducing salmonid populations constitutes a high value natural resource.”
Even back in 1995 the document warned, “Anglers should exercise great care in ensuring that no additional fish species are accidentally introduced into this pristine environment. The yellow perch have certainly contributed to the demise of the brook trout fishery. Any additional warm-water species would have similar strongly negative impacts on the highly prized salmonoid fisheries.”
Public Reward Offered: How to Report a Fish Crime in Maine
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Maine Warden Service or Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US or by submitting a tip at www.maineogt.org.