Angler Bests 45-Year-Old Perch State Record: It Looked Like a Yellow Submarine!

Maryland Angler Overtakes 45-Year-Old Yellow Perch Record
A Baltimore County fisherman has set a new Maryland state record for yellow perch, breaking a mark that stood since 1979.
How Thomas Dembeck Jr. Caught His Record Yellow Perch
Thomas Dembeck Jr. of Hydes, Maryland landed a 2.3-pound, 16-inch yellow perch on February 7 while fishing the lower Susquehanna River. He was deep jigging in 50 feet of water, using a double-jig rig with small soft plastic paddletails on ⅛-ounce heads, rigged above a 1-ounce sinker. The veteran angler, who has pursued yellow perch since the 1960s, was using a light spinning rod with 10-pound braided line when he felt a heavier-than-usual bite.
“I was nonchalantly reeling the fish towards the surface and even took time to watch an eagle fly by,” Dembeck said. When he looked down, he saw a perch that looked like a big “yellow submarine” and yelled for his friend Lee Haile to net the fish.
Two Fishing Record Holders In the Same Boat
Coincidentally, Dembreck’s friend, Haile, is the current state record holder for chain pickerel in the nontidal division. He suspected they might have a state record yellow perch in the boat, and after approximating the fish’s weight on a hand scale, they took it to a certified scale at Gibby’s Seafood in Lutherville for an official weight.
Maryland DNR fisheries coordinator Erik Zlokovitz confirmed the species, making Dembeck’s catch the new state record for yellow perch in the Chesapeake Division.
How to Submit Your Catch for a State Record
Maryland anglers who believe they’ve landed a record-breaking fish should download and complete a state record application and call 443-569-1398. To preserve weight, DNR recommends placing the fish in ice water until it can be verified.
When and Where to Chase Your Own State Record Fish in Maryland
For those chasing their own trophy perch, the Susquehanna River remains a prime fishing destination. With the pre-spawn bite heating up, now is the time to target big yellow perch in deep-water staging areas.
