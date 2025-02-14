Fishing

Angler Bests 45-Year-Old Perch State Record: It Looked Like a Yellow Submarine!

Baltimore County angler fishing the lower Susquehanna River breaks a record held since 1979

This Maryland fisherman has broken a 45-year-old record, landing a 2.3-pound yellow perch in the Susquehanna River.
This Maryland fisherman has broken a 45-year-old record, landing a 2.3-pound yellow perch in the Susquehanna River. / Lee Haile | Thomas Dembeck Jr. | Maryland DNR

Maryland Angler Overtakes 45-Year-Old Yellow Perch Record

A Baltimore County fisherman has set a new Maryland state record for yellow perch, breaking a mark that stood since 1979.

How Thomas Dembeck Jr. Caught His Record Yellow Perch

Thomas Dembeck Jr. of Hydes, Maryland landed a 2.3-pound, 16-inch yellow perch on February 7 while fishing the lower Susquehanna River. He was deep jigging in 50 feet of water, using a double-jig rig with small soft plastic paddletails on ⅛-ounce heads, rigged above a 1-ounce sinker. The veteran angler, who has pursued yellow perch since the 1960s, was using a light spinning rod with 10-pound braided line when he felt a heavier-than-usual bite.

A studio photo of a soft plastic paddle-tail swimbait called a Panfish Assassin on an 1/8 oz ball head jig.
As reported on OutdoorLife.com, the specific soft plastic Dembreck was using was a Panfish Assassin paddle tail like this one. / Panfish Assasin

“I was nonchalantly reeling the fish towards the surface and even took time to watch an eagle fly by,” Dembeck said. When he looked down, he saw a perch that looked like a big “yellow submarine” and yelled for his friend Lee Haile to net the fish.

Two Fishing Record Holders In the Same Boat

Coincidentally, Dembreck’s friend, Haile, is the current state record holder for chain pickerel in the nontidal division. He suspected they might have a state record yellow perch in the boat, and after approximating the fish’s weight on a hand scale, they took it to a certified scale at Gibby’s Seafood in Lutherville for an official weight. 

Lee Haile poses with his state record, 8 pound chain pickerel.
Dembreck's friend, Lee Haile, who was in the boat and even netted the giant perch, holds a state record of his own for this 8 pound chain pickerel. / Eddie Haile | Lee Haile | Maryland DNR

Maryland DNR fisheries coordinator Erik Zlokovitz confirmed the species, making Dembeck’s catch the new state record for yellow perch in the Chesapeake Division.

How to Submit Your Catch for a State Record

Maryland anglers who believe they’ve landed a record-breaking fish should download and complete a state record application and call 443-569-1398. To preserve weight, DNR recommends placing the fish in ice water until it can be verified.

When and Where to Chase Your Own State Record Fish in Maryland

For those chasing their own trophy perch, the Susquehanna River remains a prime fishing destination. With the pre-spawn bite heating up, now is the time to target big yellow perch in deep-water staging areas.

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

