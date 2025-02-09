Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of the Week: Jumbo Perch On Ice, Spring Fly Fishing and a Valentine’s Gift Guide
1.) Top 5 Best Perch Rigs for Jumbo Perch Through the Ice
These are the best rigs and techniques to maximize your perch catch this ice fishing season.
Yellow perch are some of the best-tasting freshwater fish. And when they're in a biting mood, they will hit just about any lure they can fit in their mouths. Other times, they're a little fussy. Here are some of the best perch rigs to help you land more jumbos…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Top 4 Rivers in the Rockies for Early Season Fly Fishing
If you're itching to get back to trout fishing, the Rockies offer an early-season fly fishing fix like no other.
When the birds begin to sing, the last of the ski bums ship out, and winter-weary trout anglers return to the rivers, you’ll know Spring has sprung in the Rockies. The year’s first insect hatches bring trout out of their slumber, eager enough to eat that they’ll overlook a little rust in your fly presentation.
In a few more months, wildflowers will begin their bloom, summer crowds will still be at home, and those willing to contend with some high water will experience the buzz of springtime Rocky Mountain fly fishing…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Bass Fishing Lovers in 2025
Forget chocolates—give the gift of fishing gear, apparel, and experiences that your angler will actually love!
Another Valentine’s Day is coming up quick. Sure, chocolates are nice. Flowers are pretty. But if your significant other is a bass angler, a new glide bait might be a better way to express how deeply you understand them and support their second most enthusiastic passion (after their passion for you, of course).
And while the stereotype would suggest this is a list of gifts for him, from her, that’s simply not true. I personally know a long and growing list of female anglers who would be thrilled to receive any of the items on this list. Here are my Top 10, can’t miss, unique, perfect bass fishing gifts for your Valentine…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.