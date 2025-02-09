Fishing

Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of the Week: Jumbo Perch On Ice, Spring Fly Fishing and a Valentine’s Gift Guide

From great tips to ice fish for jumbo perch to spring fly fishing in the Rockies to the perfect gift for your bass fishing Valentine, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, February 9, 2025.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) Top 5 Best Perch Rigs for Jumbo Perch Through the Ice

Close up of an ice fishing angler's gloved hand holding a freshly caught jumbo perch
Catch more jumbo perch with these top 5 ice fishing rigs. From tungsten jigs to tandem setups, these proven techniques will help you ice more perch this winter. / Dreamstime.com | © Dave Willman | 20638557

These are the best rigs and techniques to maximize your perch catch this ice fishing season.
Yellow perch are some of the best-tasting freshwater fish. And when they're in a biting mood, they will hit just about any lure they can fit in their mouths. Other times, they're a little fussy. Here are some of the best perch rigs to help you land more jumbos…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Top 4 Rivers in the Rockies for Early Season Fly Fishing

A stream running through a valley in the Rockies. A top destination for fly fishing.
Spring and Fall are the two best seasons to fly fish the Rockies / photo by Jasper Taback

If you're itching to get back to trout fishing, the Rockies offer an early-season fly fishing fix like no other.

When the birds begin to sing, the last of the ski bums ship out, and winter-weary trout anglers return to the rivers, you’ll know Spring has sprung in the Rockies. The year’s first insect hatches bring trout out of their slumber, eager enough to eat that they’ll overlook a little rust in your fly presentation.

In a few more months, wildflowers will begin their bloom, summer crowds will still be at home, and those willing to contend with some high water will experience the buzz of springtime Rocky Mountain fly fishing…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Bass Fishing Lovers in 2025

a wall full of bass fishing baits with a highlight of a big Valentine's Day heart over them.
Check out this guide to the 10 best Valentine's Day gifts you can get for your partner who loves bass fishing. / Dreamstime.com | © Smiltena | 50833500

Forget chocolates—give the gift of fishing gear, apparel, and experiences that your angler will actually love!

Another Valentine’s Day is coming up quick. Sure, chocolates are nice. Flowers are pretty. But if your significant other is a bass angler, a new glide bait might be a better way to express how deeply you understand them and support their second most enthusiastic passion (after their passion for you, of course).

And while the stereotype would suggest this is a list of gifts for him, from her, that’s simply not true. I personally know a long and growing list of female anglers who would be thrilled to receive any of the items on this list. Here are my Top 10, can’t miss, unique, perfect bass fishing gifts for your Valentine…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Published
Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

