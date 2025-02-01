10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Bass Fishing Lovers in 2025
Another Valentine’s Day is coming up quick. Sure, chocolates are nice. Flowers are pretty. But if your significant other is a bass angler, a new glide bait might be a better way to express how deeply you understand them and support their second most enthusiastic passion (after their passion for you, of course).
And while the stereotype would suggest this is a list of gifts for him, from her, that’s simply not true. I personally know a long and growing list of female anglers who would be thrilled to receive any of the items on this list. Here are my Top 10, can’t miss, unique, perfect bass fishing gifts for your Valentine.
1.) Bajio Fishing Sunglasses
Price: $209-259
Why it’s Great: Bajio has a wide range of super cool styles for him and her, all with shockingly clear lenses and great, high-end quality. Good glasses can make a good bass fishing experience even better.
My Detailed Review: While I was fortunate enough to live the first 45-or-so years of my life with perfect vision, every year since gets a little less perfect—especially when attempting small, close-up work, like tying knots. As I have spoken with some of my fishing peers, I’ve learned I’m not alone. It was truly a great day when I learned polarized, reader, sunglasses for fishing are available from one of my favorite sunglass brands, Bajio. Not only do they have a bifocal lens with magnifying readers on the bottom, they’re also super cool looking. But I would say the most standout feature of all of the Bajio glasses I’ve tried, is that the lenses are noticeably, almost shockingly, clear and refined. These Caballo polarized reader sunglasses have proven to be one the best upgrades I’ve made to my fishing gear in years.
Plus, Bajio just launched a new stylish frame for women. Tionia rounds out their Metal Collection with a small fit frame for narrower faces. This frame is a great example of fishable fashion with a vintage appeal. And since they come with Bajío’s polarized, color-enhancing, high-definition lenses with patent-pending blue light blocking LAPIS™ technology, they’ll provide your favorite angler unparalleled clarity and fresh eyes all day long.
2.) Shimano Gravitator 220SS Glide Bait
Price: $50
Why It’s Great: Big swim baits seems to be one of the big trends in bass fishing for 2025. The Gravitator 220SS is over 8 inches long and almost 3-1/2 ounces—a mouthful for even the biggest bass.
My Detailed Review: Full disclosure: This one is brand new and I haven’t been able to get my hands on one of these baits yet. I have been assured I’m going to be impressed. And generally speaking, Shimano products are a safe bet to perform above expectations.
The Gravitator 220SS slow sink glide bait redefines versatility and action control. Shimano’s ARMABOOST technology enhances casting distance, while the Action Modifying Insert allows anglers to adjust lure behavior to match fish activity. Select Gravitator models feature Shimano’s FLASH BOOST technology for enhanced light reflection or SCALE BOOST for a realistic baitfish appearance.
3.) Womens Huk Wave Jacket and Men’s Huk Scale Hybrid Jacket
Price: $120-130
Why it’s Great: The jackets are lightweight, comfortable, super stylish and the perfect amount of insulation for medium-cold conditions. Also, they look great whether you’re standing on the shore of your favorite fishing lake or headed to dinner with your significant other.
My Detailed Review: I got to wear the new Huk Scale Hybrid Jacket during the polar vortex that hit the southern U.S. a few weeks ago. This jacket blends an insulated, quilted front for core warmth with a stretchy, comfortable, fleece back panel and sleeve for great range of motion. For temps in the 30s to 40s, you’ll want a t-shirt and a hoody under it. Once you get into the 40s and 50s, shed a layer. This is a super versatile piece of performance outerwear that always looks great.
The most similar women’s jacket version is not a hybrid, meaning it has insulated construction front and back. The Wave Jacket is the perfect, lightweight cozy layer for cold days, blending the perfect amount of synthetic insulation with a nylon shell to create a verstatile jacket that's ready for outdoor adventures.
4.) TINCUP Whiskey Adventure Pack
Price: $30.99
Why it’s Great: This insulated, stainless-steel, reusable canteen looks great and is filled with delicious, smooth, high-rye, bourbon whiskey. I’d call that a can’t miss!
My Detailed Review: Yes, this is not technically a bass fishing item. But, I love bass fishing and I love a good whiskey. Maybe your favorite angler feels the same? This really cool looking, reusable, TINCUP® Adventure Pack is made with double-walled stainless steel, to stay insulated on the lake. Its smaller, lighter size means it’s super easy to pack. And best of all, inside this stainless steel canteen you’ll find classic TINCUP® Original—a blend of “high rye”straight bourbon whiskey and Colorado single malt. This delicious whiskey is perfect for unwinding at the end of another perfect day on the water, or toasting a new personal best catch. (Est. Retail $30.99)
5.) YETI Shot Glasses with Carrying Case
Price: $50
Why it’s Great: Like a lot of YETI products, these are just so darn cool. They’re very well made and make every toast feel extra special.
My Detailed Review: Okay, yes it’s another whiskey related item. But with all the big bass your angler is going to be catching, there’s likely to be a lot of toasting going on. And while the built in cup on top of the TINCUP bottle is cool, what if you’re sipping with friends? This new item from YETI really impressed me. There’s something incredibly satisfying about the way these shot glasses nest and fit super securely in their matching carrying case. There’s a precision to the design and engineering that makes this relatively simple item feel surprisingly special.
6.) Fishing Forward Outfitters Bass Phone Cases
Price: $29.90
Why it’s Great: These realistic fish graphics on these rugged, impact-resistant phone cases tell the world you’re an angler and keep your phone safe.
My Detailed Review: Here is the perfect phone case for your bass angler. I’ve always found that these bass fishing designs are a real conversation starter among fishermen. This dual layered case design, with a strong, impact-resistant, polycarbonate outer shell, and a shock-dampening inner rubber sleeve, has you covered for most accidental drops. I know I’ve dropped my phone many times and it has protected it perfectly. Seven bass-y designs to choose from. Available for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google phones.
7.) YETI The Rambler French Press
Price: $130
Why it’s Great: With its trademark, YETI vacuum-insulated design and rugged construction, this French press makes the morning coffee ritual extra-special.
My Detailed Review: Yes, once again this item isn’t specifically for bass fishing. Also once again, if your bass angler is anything like me, they probably enjoy a great cup of coffee on the way to the launch ramp. I’ve used this French Press every morning for the past several months and I love it. Unlike my old, standard French Press, this one has a locking lid, a tightly sealed plunger, and YETI double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your coffee hotter longer. And like most YETI products, it offers amazing design and build quality that make it deeply satisfying to use. It’s somehow feels 100% bomb-proof and rugged, and at the same time, refined and precise.
8.) Bubba Pro Series Smart Fish Scale
Price: $199
Why it’s Great: This, top-of-the-line, scale from BUBBA, the Pro Series Smart Fish Scale is a tool every serious angler needs. Its best-in-class accuracy of ±0.03 pounds means you have the best information possible. Plus, with the incredible amount of data this device will gather about your fishing, it really doesn’t compare to other scales.
My Detailed Review: Here’s the main thing about this scale that got my attention: The professional anglers of the MLF Bass Pro Tour, who compete in a “catch-weigh-release” format, need to have full confidence that the scales they use are accurate, dependable and fair. In some events, as much as $300,000 dollars is on the line. The Bubba Pro Series Smart Fish Scale is the only scale they use.
9.) Rapala R12 Lithium Spotlight Lantern
Price: $57
Why it’s Great: This is a really well designed tool. Rapala has made a flashlight that is definitively everything you’ve always wanted in a flashlight, but never really knew you needed.
My Detailed Review: The first thing I suppose anyone would look for in a flashlight is how bright it is. This one is 1000 lumens (really bright), but it also has a medium and low settings in case that’s too bright. It has two lights built in—a spotlight and a lantern. They can both be controlled independently and/or used simultaneously. And both light sources are located on the flashlight’s articulating, adjustable head so you can aim the light right where you need it. The spotlight will run continuously for 5 hours on a charge and the lantern up to 17 hours. It is genuinely one of the coolest flashlights I’ve owned.
10.) Grosse Savanne Luxury Bass Fishing Adventure with Half past First Cast
Price: Priceless (Contact them for details)
Why it’s Great: Grosse Savanne Lodge near Lake Charles in Louisiana is an amazing place to catch tons of bass while enjoying amazing food in a beautiful setting. Plus, being there with trip organizers, Pete and Hanna Robbins, one of the nicest, funnest, fishing-est couples you’ll ever meet, is sure to make this a trip of a lifetime.
My Detailed Review: I have been fortunate enough in my career to have experienced three trips to Grosse Savanne Lodge. It really is one of my favorite places to go in the U.S. for an amazing bass fishing experience. The largemouth bass fishing is great (plus you can spend some of your time chasing redfish if you’d prefer), the food is always amazing, and the lodge itself is beautifully appointed and just feels important and special.
Are you a bass fishing couple? If so, then gifting this trip paints you as the most generous, thoughtful significant other ever. The fact that it will be one of the best gifts you’ve ever received too, can be our secret.
This particular trip is May 24-27, 2025. But if your schedule doesn’t work with those dates, Pete and Hanna have epic fishing trips planned all over the world. Half Past First Cast
