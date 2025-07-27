Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Dock Fishing Largemouth, the Ideal Knife for Anglers, and a Black Carp Bounty
1.) Dock Fishing for Largemouth Bass: Best Baits and Tactics to Catch Hidden Bass
Largemouth bass are structure orientated fish that often find a home base and stick to it. Sure, they roam around and move within any lake or river system, especially during our changing seasons, but for the most part these fish key in on specific areas and hunker down.
One such structure are boat docks. These wooden, metal, or plastic 'surface umbrellas' are a magnet for largemouth bass for good reason. Boat docks provide a bass with food, comfort, and security - three important elements that any fish needs to survive…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Benchmade’s Station Knife – The Ideal Blade for Anglers
It’s rare to find a knife that is durable enough for camp cooking and refined enough to earn a spot in your kitchen at home. Benchmade’s Station Knife is just that – a thoughtfully-designed, versatile, packable, and immensely capable tool that will all but replace your other knives.
There are plenty of capable chef’s knives out there, but there aren’t many that fit comfortably in a fishing pack. The Station Knife’s 6-inch blade strikes a great balance – strong enough to effortlessly chop meats and vegetables, yet light enough to carry around comfortably all day long. And don't worry, it comes with a sheath for safe packing…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Black Carp Bounty Program: Fishermen in 27 States Can Fight Invasives and Earn $1000 per Month
If you’re an angler, you’ve probably heard about the invasive carp problem in the U.S., and may have even seen firsthand the damaging effects these species can have on our lakes and rivers. These carp disrupt entire ecosystems by outcompeting native species, reducing outdoor recreation and potentially putting local economies at risk.
You can do your part to help with this urgent environmental problem while putting up to $1000 dollars per month in your pocket—just by going fishing and reporting your catches of invasive black carp…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.