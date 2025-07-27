Fishing

Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Dock Fishing Largemouth, the Ideal Knife for Anglers, and a Black Carp Bounty

From how to catch largemouth bass under docks, to Benchmade’s perfect blade for anglers, to 27 states offering a $100 bounty on black carp, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) Dock Fishing for Largemouth Bass: Best Baits and Tactics to Catch Hidden Bass

Fishing docks for largemouth bass is a great tactic for catching these hidden fish.
Pick apart docks to uncover hidden and hungry largemouth bass. / Justin Hoffman

Largemouth bass are structure orientated fish that often find a home base and stick to it. Sure, they roam around and move within any lake or river system, especially during our changing seasons, but for the most part these fish key in on specific areas and hunker down.

One such structure are boat docks. These wooden, metal, or plastic 'surface umbrellas' are a magnet for largemouth bass for good reason. Boat docks provide a bass with food, comfort, and security - three important elements that any fish needs to survive…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Benchmade’s Station Knife – The Ideal Blade for Anglers

Benchmade Station Knife
My well-worn Station Knife. / photo by Jasper Taback

It’s rare to find a knife that is durable enough for camp cooking and refined enough to earn a spot in your kitchen at home. Benchmade’s Station Knife is just that – a thoughtfully-designed, versatile, packable, and immensely capable tool that will all but replace your other knives. 

There are plenty of capable chef’s knives out there, but there aren’t many that fit comfortably in a fishing pack. The Station Knife’s 6-inch blade strikes a great balance – strong enough to effortlessly chop meats and vegetables, yet light enough to carry around comfortably all day long. And don't worry, it comes with a sheath for safe packing…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Black Carp Bounty Program: Fishermen in 27 States Can Fight Invasives and Earn $1000 per Month

A large invasive black carp in a tank for accurate identification.
Anglers in Arkansas can now earn $100 per invasive black carp caught—up to $1,000 per month. Learn how to qualify, report your catch, and protect native fisheries. / USFWS photo courtesy Ryan Hagerty.

If you’re an angler, you’ve probably heard about the invasive carp problem in the U.S., and may have even seen firsthand the damaging effects these species can have on our lakes and rivers. These carp disrupt entire ecosystems by outcompeting native species, reducing outdoor recreation and potentially putting local economies at risk.

You can do your part to help with this urgent environmental problem while putting up to $1000 dollars per month in your pocket—just by going fishing and reporting your catches of invasive black carp…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the outdoor lifestyle for Fishing On SI -a division of Sports Illustrated. Before writing On SI he enjoyed a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing campaigns and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is a dedicated husband and father, an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, musician, and author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”.

