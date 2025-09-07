Fishing

Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Small Pond -Big Crappie, Fall Bass Tips, and Wilderness Trout Lakes

From catching big crappies in small lakes, 5 expert tips to catch more bass this fall, to finding and fishing remote trout lakes, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) Small Lake Crappie Fishing in Summer: Best Spots and Baits to Catch Slabs

Summertime crappies from a small lake
Giant crappies from a small lake that I had the pleasure of guiding on a few summers ago. / Kaleb Brown

by Kaleb Brown

Chasing crappies is one of my favorite things to do. Crappie are abundant in lakes all over the country, aggressive biters, great sport on light tackle, and excellent table fare. From ice fishing to the shallow spawning flats of spring to the blazing summer heat, they're always on the list of potential species to target.

The black crappies of the north can be found in most of our warm water fisheries. The population and size class of fish may vary from lake to lake, but I’ve noticed some of the smallest waters tend to hold the biggest crappies…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) 5 Tips to Help You Find and Catch More Largemouth Bass This Fall

An angler holding a big largemouth bass with the fish's head just emerging from the lake surrounded by fall color leaves
To find largemouth bass in the fall, pay attention to your lure size, green weed, rock and wood, baitfish, and topwater bite. / Justin Hoffman

by Justin Hoffman

There is something magical about chasing largemouth bass in the fall. Fish set up on specific structures, put on the feed bag before winter, and are easily coaxed to bite the right baits. Best thing about fall fishing for largemouth bass, however, is that this season is prime for landing trophy fish - and lots of them.

Fall can look and feel different depending on where you live. Northern states, as well as my home province of Ontario, Canada, will see lakes and rivers freeze up by Christmas. Southern states will simply experience a change in temperature, many relatively minor, but will still elicit a change in bass behavior and locational patterns.

Most of the information in this article is geared towards the northern anglers - as these regions will see the most dramatic shift in seasonal changes, and hence, in the fish themselves…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Untapped Wilderness Trout Lakes: How to Find and Fish Remote Backwoods Waters

Author with a hefty wilderness brook trout
Finding off-the-beaten-path brook trout water requires recon, stealth and a good dose of pioneering spirit. / Jeff Morrison

by Jeff Morrison

Researching and locating under-utilized wilderness trout lakes to call your own takes a bit of effort, but it’s your first step to securing a future of catching untapped brook trout.

The best untapped trout lakes are those waters not accessible to the general population. Don't focus on water near busy roads, highways or even adjacent to ATV paths and logging trails.

Start on a main lake known to hold trout and work backwards. Follow inlet tributaries, the dirtier the better. Look for nearby headwater or kettle lakes, which are often spring-fed with no feeder streams. Plan an approach that does not involve trails or road. Bushwhacking is the way to go!…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

