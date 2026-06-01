Here's Why the Abu Garcia VoltiQ is a Must-Buy Baitcast Reel

It was my first time on the water with the new Abu Garcia VoltiQ reel. Tossing a very heavy 8" Berkley Chop Block with a considerable wind at my face, I set the dial to 9. Exactly as described in the promotional ads and videos, I launched my bait far across a shallow flat, cast after cast, without any trace of backlash.

And that effortless fishing continued all day. My casts were noticeably further in distance than with traditional baitcast reels and my line never fouled once. And to test the proficiency of Abu Garcia's claims, I seldom thumbed the spool at the end of each cast. Simply put—perfection.

The author's first fish on the Abu Garcia Revo SX VoltiQ baitcast reel. | Justin Hoffman

Fishing Industry Innovation

The fishing industry is constantly evolving, offering anglers technical innovations each season that never cease to amaze. Whether it's taking fishing electronics to the next level, expanding trolling motor efficiencies, or building a better lure strictly through science, we all benefit from these advancements by putting more fish in the boat.

But what's garnering the most buzz this season is the new series of VoltiQ reels from Abu Garcia - released on April 14 to a whole lot of hype and fanfare. And for good reason. These baitcast reels incorporate an 'Electronic Casting System' which promises a first-of-its-kind braking technology that truly is revolutionary.

The VoltiQ baitcast reel and found its electronic braking system delivered long casts with minimal line trouble. | Abu Garcia

Say Adios To Annoying Backlashes (and Hello to Increased Casting Distance)

Call them what you want, such as backlash, bird's nest, or professional overrun, but we all know that this line tangle debacle is a frustrating fact when fishing a baitcast reel.

When the reel spool rotates at a faster speed than the line coming off, the line ends up looping back over itself, resulting in a twisted mess of tangles. And I can say with confidence that no angler is immune from this casting casualty, no matter what your level of prowess is with a baitcaster.

Could the dreaded backlash be a thing of the past? | Justin Hoffman

Most traditional baitcast reels require you to 'thumb' the spool throughout the cast (as well as making adjustments to a mechanical braking system) to minimize backlashes. These necessary practices, however, can dramatically hinder casting distance - and will never do away with bird's nests.

And this is where the new Abu Garcia VoltiQ reel truly shines. Incorporating an adjustable electronic casting system, this fully-sealed 'black box' gives anglers full control over their cast with ten settings of digital technology that caters to specific conditions or baits thrown.

Choose from ten brake settings to dial in your casts with the Abu Garcia VoltiQ baitcast reel. | Abu Garcia

The new technology does all the work so you don't have to, offering a dramatic increase in casting distance and perfect line management while your bait soars through the air. The computer knows when to apply brakes and when not to, something other baitcast reels simply can't achieve with traditional mechanics.



And the best part is - thumbing your spool when this reel is dialed in is pretty much a thing of the past!





The Abu Garcia VoltiQ in a Nutshell

The fully sealed brake system on the new VoltiQ baitcast reels requires no batteries and was designed to maximize casting performance by utilizing ten settings.

The 'brains' behind the VoltiQ series of baitcast reels. | Abu Garcia

Here's how to set up your VoltiQ reel based on lure weight, outside conditions, and casting confidence:

1-3 (Pro Mode) – A pause in braking that allows for the spool to reach maximum RPMs for a boost in casting distance.

4-6 (Sweet Spot) – Perfect sweet spot for most anglers and presentations. The optimal mix of control and distance.

7-9 (Advanced Control) – More brake is applied during acceleration and deceleration. Ideal for windier conditions, larger baits, and heavy line.

10 (Maximum) – Maximum braking for ultimate assist with big baits and high winds.

"The design of the VoltiQ is to make the brake really predictable for the angler so that they can get extremely comfortable with this very quickly. It's very predictable when you go from setting to setting to setting, making it much easier to dial the reel in for the conditions and baits they are using," explained Andrew Wheeler, Director of Brand and Product at Pure Fishing.

Two VoltiQ Models to Choose From

Abu Garcia released two models of the VoltiQ baitcast reels for anglers to choose from.

Here's a breakdown in specs:

Revo X VoltiQ Low Profile Baitcast Reel

Abu Garcia Revo X VoltiQ Low Profile Baitcast Reel | Abu Garcia

IPX-8 Rated VoltiQ Electronic casting system

7 stainless steel ball bearings +1 roller bearing

A-symmetrical body design

EXD concept design

C6 Carbon frame

Carbon Matrix™ Drag System

90mm bowed aluminum handle with oversized knobs

Duragear Gen II gear system

Gear Ratios 6.7:1 & 7.3:1

IPT - 27 in & 30 in

MSRP - $199.95 US; $286.95 CAD

Revo SX VoltiQ Low Profile Baitcast Reel

Abu Garcia Revo SX VoltiQ Low Profile Baitcast Reel | Abu Garcia

IPX-8 Rated VoltiQ Electronic casting system

9 stainless steel ball bearings +1 roller bearing

A-symmetrical body design

EXD concept design

X2-Cräftic™ alloy frame

C6 Carbon sideplates

Power Stack Carbon Matrix™ Drag System

Duragear Gen II gear system

Gear Ratios - 6.7:1 & 7.3:1

IPT - 29 in & 32 in

MSRP - $249.95; $380.95 CAD

Who Needs the VoltiQ?

If you're an angler new to baitcast reels or a seasoned pro, the VoltiQ technology definitely is a game changer. Not only will these reels make you a more proficient angler when it comes to casting distance and ease, but will also offer up more fun on the water in the process. The price point also can't be beat.

Over the next month I'll be putting this new VoltiQ reel through its paces - fishing it under various conditions and with a wide-range of baits. Stay tuned for that in-depth review coming to Fishing On SI soon.

Check out the Abu Garcia VoltiQ reels HERE.