Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Benchmade Kitchen Knife, Classic Fly-Fishing Gift, and 5 New Berkley Bass Lures

1.) Benchmade Ended My Long Search for the Best All-Around Kitchen Knife

I'm done searching for a Chef's/Kitchen knife. This Benchmade Station knife does the job better than any kitchen knife I've ever owned. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Finally, I've found the kitchen knife I've been looking for for years. I don't know if it's "technically" a chef's knife, but it definitely excels as an all-around kitchen knife.



I've been using this knife for nine months now, and I’m still excited about it. I haven’t found a weak spot in its build, performance, or design.



• Looks. Right away, I liked the look of the Station Knife. The design isn’t as subtle as I usually lean toward, but the black-and-white contrast, a composite handle that gives off a bone-textured look and feel, and detailed metal inserts—it’s a good-looking knife that makes you want to pick it up…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Here's a Classic Fly-Fishing Gift That Outlasts Every Trend

There is a peace and quiet to fishing small water deep in the woods. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

As much of a gear-head as I am, some of my most enjoyable days spent on the water are when I fish small creeks with small fly rods, and keep my gear load to a minimum.



There’s a real and satisfying pleasure in spending a day deep in the woods, fishing for wild brookies in creeks no wider than a one-lane road. Places like this make me stop and take pause. The stillness and quiet have a weight to them. Light filters through the branches with a kind of dramatic effect. It’s what I imagine church should feel like.

I keep gear to a minimum because I don't want to be distracted by too much stuff. I make room in my pack for a good lunch, something to drink, and I take the time to go slow.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) 5 New Berkley Bass Fishing Lures You Must Try in 2025

Berkley hits the bass fishing mark with these five new lure releases. | Berkley Fishing

The fall months often see an increase in new lure releases which can feel a bit like Christmas coming early for fervent fishing fans. Berkley dropped five new baits in October, all geared towards bass, that are already garnering rave reviews from anglers that have had the opportunity to give them a test drive on the water.



Here's a closer look at the five new lure releases from Berkley.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

