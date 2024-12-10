The Best Kayak Trailer Shipped To Your Door: Malone MicroSport XT Trailer Review
Did you know you can get the best kayak trailer shipped right to your door? Take a look at the Malone MicroSport XT Trailer!
Why I Needed a Kayak Trailer
To get you up to speed on my kayaking journey, I started with an Old Town Bigwater EPDL+ 132 as the platform for all the next steps. It’s also important to know, at this point in my life, I don’t own a truck. When I sold my last bass boat a couple years back, I found I didn’t really have a need for a truck. So, when I got this kayak, I pictured it on top of my VW Passat…until I tried lifting it over my head. At over 13-feet long and over 140-pounds, getting this kayak on top of my car was technically possible, but didn’t seem practical. I considered buying another truck, but after a quick bit of research I was pleased to discover this car has a towing capacity of 1,000-pounds. A new plan was formed.
What I Wanted In a Kayak Trailer
I wanted a trailer that would be strong enough and built well enough to endure all the highway-speed-miles I wanted to put on it without any worries, but light enough to not overtax my tow vehicle. That’s when I was introduced to the Malone MicroSport™ series. Specifically, I opted for the MicroSport™ XT model.
The Malone MicroSport Has the Features I Need
This trailer is made of 11-gauge, galvanized steel so it’s strong and it’s going to last. The construction is beefy enough to carry loads up to 800-pounds, but it only weighs 230-pounds. Since my kayak comes in at 143, that gives me plenty of room to upgrade in the future (like maybe a second kayak for my wife), but it also puts me well under 500-pounds total for now, so I’m not over-stressing my tow vehicle.
In addition to its perfect size and capacity, the MicroSport™ XT has a lot of great features. It features submersible LED lights and sealed hubs so it can be backed right into the water. It includes a retractable tongue, which when extended can carry boats up to 20-feet long. But the trailer can easily fit in any garage, and can even be stood up vertically on its back edge and stored against a wall. And the upgraded aluminum spoke wheels and diamond plate aluminum fenders just look really sharp—way more legit than a standard utility-style trailer. And also worth noting, this trailer is made in the U.S.A. and comes with a five year, limited warranty.
BELOW IS MY VIDEO SHOWING THE FULL ASSEMBLY PROCESS OF THIS TRAILER
Easy-To-Assemble Kayak Trailer
This whole thing shipped right to my front doorstep in five boxes (I added a few extras, so mine was seven boxes). And assembly was pretty straightforward. Anyone with a reasonable amount of mechanical aptitude can handle this. I do have pretty strong mechanical skills and put this together by myself in three or four hours. If you need to, ask a friend to assist. It really wasn’t a big deal. In fact, I created a video overview of the assembly process. There’s a shortened preview at the top of this article, or you can see the full video (still less than seven minutes) on YouTube here.
Malone MicroSport™ XT Trailer Specs and Features
- Pre-assembled hubs for a clean and simple installation
- Aluminum Spoke Wheels & Aluminum Fenders
- MPG494 Retractable Tongue Kit
- DOT approved LED "Plug N' Play" lights
- Reinforced, retractable, steel tongue can transport boats up to 20' in length
- 11-gauge, galvanized, steel construction for years of service
- Made in the USA
- Five Year Limited Warranty
- Load Capacity: 800 lb / 20' canoe or kayak
- Weight (Without accessories): 230 lb
- Hitch: 2" Class II receiver
This Kayak Trailer is Lightweight, Reliable and Built to Last
Over the summer I put this trailer to the test. After multiple trips to the waters around my state, and a cross-country (technically, the coast of South Carolina to the northern-most corner of Wisconsin) 2,700 mile round trip, long haul, the trailer performed 100% trouble free. In fact, the real indication that it’s a great trailer is that you forget it’s back there as you log the miles. Even with my VW Passat, non-traditional, tow vehicle, it worked great. The Malone MicroSport XT really is is the best kayak trailer for any vehicle.
