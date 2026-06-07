Fly Fisherman’s 2026 Father’s Day Gift Guide: Gear He’ll Actually Use

I test a lot of gear throughout the year. Some of it is good, but forgettable. Some of it I don’t like and will never use again. And some of it earns a permanent place in my system because it’s simply better than what I already had.

The items in this guide are products I’ve personally used and continue to use in the field. Through time and testing, they have proven their value on the water and in the outdoors.

Rods and Reels

A modern Pflueger Medalist fly reel resting on top of a Tom Beckbe fly wallet. A classic Medalsit lies next to it. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Pflueger Medalist Fly Reel

As fly reels go, the Pflueger Medalist is unusually inexpensive. I am listing it because it's a great little reel, and a pleasure to fish with. I'm sure nostalgia plays into this choice; this model goes way back in fly fishing history. Most anglers over 40 will recognize its design, though it has been updated to look more modern. I have a soft spot for it because the original Medalist is the one I learned on as a kid.

Quality Performance

That would not be enough, though, for me to recommend this reel. It's good in the hand, has a great feeling and sounding click-and-pawl, has an appealing design, and is well-made. I fish the reel on a 5/6-weight rod.

Tidewater Virtue Fly Rod

My Tidewater fly rod was custom-built by Jon Lavezzo with purple and gold wraps inspired by the University of Washington Huskies. Go Dawgs! | Photo by Ken Baldwin

This rod came out of left field and still surprises me. There are a lot of positives about this fly rod, and the fact that it retails for under $500—and not made in China—still has me confused.

The graphite blanks are manufactured in Japan, and the fly rod is built here in the USA. Read that again, because it is not a typo: Built in the USA.

And by “built,” I mean one guy, Jon Lavezzo, sitting in his studio, designing and building every rod by hand while watching fly-fishing videos and listening to music. This is not a high-output company. He enjoys the process, takes his time, and builds each rod one at a time.

Ask for Custom Wraps

Customers can contact him via his website to request custom color wrapping. I had Jon wrap my fly rod in Purple and Gold to represent the University of Washington Huskies. Go Dawgs!

Plus

He engraved the reel seat with my initials.

It comes with a lifetime warranty.

A High Performance Fly Rod at a Fair Price

The most important part of all this is how well the rod casts. I have it in an 8-weight and use it regularly for redfish and stripers. I can get distance with it; it is lightweight, and it has become one of my favorite rods to fish with. And the price of under 500$ is a thing of beauty.

Outdoor Clothing

I wear these pants all the time. For fishing? Yes, but for everything else too, because they are the most comfortable pants I own.



I wear them for travel, just kicking around the house, when I'm running around town. I try to wear them when I go out with the wife, and most of the time she's ok with it. They check off all the boxes. Fit, comfort, good pockets, I really like the material they are made of, and they pass the wifey "Oh, that looks good on you" test.

For the Photographer Dad

Getting good images is an important part of my job for Fishing On SI. When I buy a camera accessory, it's to make shooting easier and more efficient. If it doesn't do that, it's just extra gear to carry.

Fathers Love Functional Gear

The places I travel to for fly fishing can be hard on camera equipment. My recent trips to Africa and Panama immediately come to mind. Two pieces of gear stood out on both trips. They’re simple, relatively inexpensive accessories that don’t look like they’d make much of a difference, but they do.

The thickness and shape of the Peak Design Rope Strap make it easier to control and handle. When shooting fast and random, the more seconds you can shave off your movements, the more shots you will get. | Camera bag: Peak Design Sling | Photo by Julio Cesar Rojas

Peak Design Camera Rope Strap

This is a simple accessory you wouldn't think would make shooting easier until you use it. A thick, beefy, rope neck strap for your camera.



If you photograph in tough, outdoor conditions. If you have to shoot on the run while carrying gear and want better control of your camera, this rope camera strap makes that all more manageable.





The reality of my camera bag. Easy in and out. | Camera: FujiFilm X-T5 with Peak Design Rope Strap. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Gives More Control to Your Camera

The beefy sturdiness of this strap makes it easy to grab, easy to control, and gives me something substantial to hold onto when I'm handling my camera. I wear it around my neck, quickly use it as a hand strap, throw it over my shoulder, or carry the camera sling-style when I'm moving.

It's one of the simplest accessories I own, but it's become a piece of gear I value for improving my shooting experience.

Peak Design Outdoor Sling

Using my Peak Design Outdoor Sling as we head to a tuna blitz we see in the distance. My goal is to photograph tuna jumping out of the water as they chase bait fish. | Photo by Julio Cesar Rojas

I use the 4L version. It’s large enough to hold my FujiFilm X-T5, a 16-50mm lens, a couple of spare batteries, and some accessories. This bag didn’t immediately earn a place in my camera system because, at first glance, I wasn’t all that impressed. It's a good-looking bag, but the material is lightweight and thin, and I assumed I would prefer something with a little more structure.



I used it on a few trips, set it aside, and tried several other grab-and-go camera bags. The problem was that I kept coming back to the Peak Outdoor Sling.

Consistently Outperformed the Others

The sling does a better job of carrying my camera and giving me quick access than other bags I have tested. It’s comfortable, easy to carry, and the flexible material conforms to my body rather than bouncing around or getting in the way. This matters in my outdoor shooting. There is a lot of climbing, ducking, wading, and contorted balancing when I'm in the outdoors trying to fish and photograph.

This is the shot I was hoping to get. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

A Jeff Rowley Hand Tied Bass Bug

A Fancy Diver Deer Hair Bass Bug. Stunning work by Jeff Rowley | Photo by Ken Baldwin

If you have a dad with a man cave or a room dedicated to fly fishing, this gift will bring a big smile to his face. Then he will find a prominent place in his room for display.

An Artist

Jeff Rowley is a talented fly tier with a unique ability to combine color, shape, and materials into flies that are as much art as they are bass bugs. I know I can fish his bugs and catch fish, but I get more pleasure from displaying them on a mantel and enjoying their beauty.

This is a Father’s Day gift that is thinking outside the box, it won’t be expected, and fly anglers would immediately understand and appreciate its value.

Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Use

Forget the predictable Father’s Day gifts. Give the fly-fishing or outdoor-loving dad something he’ll actually use and appreciate. These are the kinds of gifts he’d buy for himself.



~ Ken Baldwin

Follow me on Instagram @KenBaldwin7, where I share the stories behind my articles, photography from my fly-fishing adventures, gear I’m testing, wildlife encounters, and the outdoor places that inspire them.

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot

Some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.