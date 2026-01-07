This is the Best Way to Travel With Dogs

It takes a special dog to be a good fishing partner. If you’ve got one that’s well-trained, patient, and enjoys the water, that’s a great start. Mine are none of those things, but I still bring them along on fishing trips whenever I can.

The Best Way to Travel With Dogs on Fishing Trips

There are times when a dog can ride in the cab of the truck, but a fishing trip isn't one of them. I tried it for a long time, until enough dirt, mud, and water accumulated on the back seat liner to convince me to make a change.

Getting the Right Dog Kennel

I have a few friends who have had GUNNER kennels, and they swear by them, so that was the natural choice. My plan was to use them when the dogs were too dirty to go in the cab, but now I use them almost every day.

I’ve never been one to crate a dog, but these kennels are the exception. They stay comfortable, cool, and crash-safe – and I can clean the kennel a whole lot easier than the backseat.

A Good Kennel Keeps Dogs Comfortable and Contained

My dogs don’t have perfect recall. So if I’m rigging rods and I want to make sure they stay close by, I keep them in the kennel. They can see out – so they don’t feel left out – but I don’t have to worry about them doing too much exploring or getting tangled up in fly line.

How to Keep Your Dog Safe on the Road

Kennels are great for keeping the truck cleaner and the dogs contained, but the real reason to invest in one is safety. If you’ve ever had to stop short with a dog in the backseat, you know it’s not a comfortable experience – for you or for them.

Having them in a crash-tested kennel makes me feel much better.

Safe and secure in the truck bed. | photo by Jasper Taback

Travel More With Your Dog: Start with the Right Gear

Now that I have the kennels, I bring the dogs along with me more often. There used to be days that I just didn’t want to deal with the hassle of wet dogs in the truck, so they’d stay at home.

I’m of the opinion that dogs always make a trip better, even if they’re not great at the fishing part. And, in theory, the more you bring them, the better they get.

If not, it’s still nice to have them along.

