Top 10 Fishing Gifts for Kids for 2024
Looking for the perfect gift that will get your kids fishing? As a lifelong fisherman and a dad, here is my list of the Top 10 fishing gifts for kids. This handy guide has everything you need to support your child as they develop a love for the outdoors and what may become a lifelong passion for fishing. Keep scrolling past this list for my full review and explanation why each item is recommended.
1. 1.) Zebco Roam Spincast Combo
(Est. Retail -$39.99)
2. John Crews Kids Polarized Sunglasses
(Est. Retail $14.99)
3. AFTCO Youth Samurai Hood Performance LS Shirt
(Est. Retail $39)
4. Mustang Survival Child Rev Foam Vest
(Est. Retail $54)
5. CPF Lures Stickler Pro
(Est. Retail $4.99)
6. Strike King Tour Grade Double Willow Spinnerbait
(East. Retail $7.59)
7. Bass Pro Shops Tackle Backpack 3600 for Kids
(Est. Retail $29)
8. Simms Kid's Tributary Waders
(Est. Retail $179)
9. Simms Kid's Tributary Wading Boot
(Est. Retail -$149)
10. Daiwa Legalis LT Spinning Combo
(Est. Retail $119)
From practical must-haves to unique specialty finds your fishing kids will love, here are all the details on my Top 10 Fishing Gifts for Kids.
1.) Zebco Roam Spincast Combo
My daughter started coming fishing with me when she was about 3-years old. At that point one of the little, Disney character rod and reel combos is fine. But you don’t really need my advice to pick one of those. This gear would be for when the child has started to develop some reasonable coordination–maybe after 5, or so. But every kid is different, so you make that call. In this case, the Roam™ series spincast combo from Zebco feels like a great first step up to real fishing from that toy Sponge Bob combo. My own first rod and reel was a Zebco, and I know I caught a lot of fish on it before I graduated to the next level. In fact this Roam shares the same trusted internal components of the legendary Zebco “33” spincast reel, but with a more colorful, fun look. The reel is perfectly matched to a 6' medium power rod resulting in a fishing setup that's going to be surprisingly versatile, capable and trouble free. In fact, the Roam combo has 1042 ratings on Amazon and it comes in at 4.5 out of 5 stars. I promise you, a Zebco Spincast Combo has been in a lot of people’s hands as they catch their first fish.
(Est. Retail -$39.99)
2.) John Crews Kids Polarized Sunglasses
For those newer to the sport, John Crews is a long time, respected, professional, tournament bass fisherman. If he has his name on these, you know they’re a good product. Perfect for keeping glare out of your child's eyes, the John Crews Kids Polarized Sunglasses are great for all kinds of outdoor activities, like fishing and hiking. Made to fit most kids up to 10-12 years of age, the John Crew Kids Polarized Sunglasses provide 100% UVA and UVB protection, reduce glare, and provide clear vision on the water. (Est. Retail $14.99)
“As a father, I want to make sure my kids have eyewear protection for the harmful sun rays. Many kids’ sunglasses don’t provide broad-spectrum protection but these do. You can’t beat these kids models for function, style, and value.“- – Elite Series Angler, John Crews
3.) AFTCO Youth Samurai Hood Performance LS Shirt
I wish I had known about the importance of sun protection when I was a kid. But now that I know, I wear a hooded sun shirt every time I'm on the water. And AFTCO is a brand I wear all the time. The Youth Samurai Hooded Long Sleeve Performance Tee is a legit performance garment, just sized to fit kids. With UPF 50 sun protection and moisture wicking material with stain resistance, it’s perfect for your kid angler. (Est. Retail $39)
4.) Mustang Survival Child Rev Foam Vest (Camo)
I can’t overstate the importance of your child’s safety on the water. Mustang Survival is another brand that I trust and use myself. And while I’m featuring a child-size model for users weighing 33-55-pounds, they have vests for everyone, from infants under 30-pounds to adults. This Child Rev Foam Vest features ultra-soft, stain-resistant, durable outer fabric, and the ventilated mesh back and moisture-wicking liner are breathable and quick-drying. The zipper and buckle closure with the leg strap creates an adjustable and secure fit, and a grab loop on the back allows you to quickly snatch them from the water in an emergency. (Est. Retail $54)
5.) CPF Lures Stickler Pro
I spent a lot of time teaching my daughter to fish–mostly bass and always with artificial lures. Through that process, I recognized there were some lures that were fairly easy to use and seemed to have a higher than average success rate under a wide range of circumstances. Plus, I found that avoiding lures with treble hooks side-stepped a lot of potential trouble. If there's been one lure that has changed the face of fishing over the years, it's the soft plastic stick bait. There are lots of manufacturers offering their version of this bait style, but one that has a perfect balance between a soft natural-looking bait and great durability is CPF Lures and their Stickler Pro. The beauty of the soft plastic stick bait is in its simplicity in design and simplicity in use. Many times, the less action an angler imparts, the more the bass seem to like this lure–perfect for kids just getting started. But you will need to buy a pack of hooks to go with these soft plastic baits. I would recommend a 4/0 size, offset worm hook ($4.99 for a 6-pack). Again, there are lots of manufacturers, but the Berkley Fusion 19 Hook is a great option. Rig the Stickler Pro on the hook like I’ve shown in the photo. (Est. Retail $4.99)
6.) Strike King Tour Grade Double Willow Spinnerbait
The classic spinnerbait is another simple lure with a single hook (avoiding treble hooks) that seems to work well a lot of the time. Cast it out and reel it back in with a steady retrieve. Spinnerbaits quickly became a favorite of mine when I was a kid. The Strike King Tour Grade Double Willow Spinnerbait comes through cover with ease while the blades spin and flash and create vibrations that makes fish bite. (East. Retail $7.59)
7.) Bass Pro Shops Tackle Backpack 3600 for Kids
This tackle bag seems like a great place to start for a kid who has shown intent to create a collection of fishing lures. The Bass Pro Shops® Tackle Backpack 3600 for Kids comes with one 3600-size Plano box (the universal standard for tackle storage), but the pack is big enough to add a second box when the time comes. Plus, I carry a tackle backpack myself. I love the ability to sling it over my shoulder, leaving my hands free for carrying my fishing rod. This is the same idea, just kid-sized. (Est. Retail $29)
8.) Simms Kid's Tributary Waders
Okay, this one may be a bit next level. Maybe this is for a kid who has shown a burning passion for fishing that you know isn’t going away soon. Simms is a legendary fishing brand that produces some of the finest fishing clothing and gear available. Waders built to keep the next generation of anglers hooked, the Kid's Tributary Stockingfoot keeps little anglers comfortable on the water. They’re made of breathable, comfortable, waterproof polyester 3-layer upper & 4-layer lower, and come with a “whoa-now” grab handle built into the back of wader to hold kiddos close when they wade too deep. And be aware, since they are stocking foot style waders, you will need to purchase wading boots to use with them. Take a look at the next item on this list.
9.) Simms Kid's Tributary Wading Boot
These wading boots (to go with the waders listed above) are definitely only for kids who have proven their love of fishing. Again, these are legendary Simms boots with great tech and quality, sized down for kids. A classic, great-fitting wading boot with all the rugged features and the trusted support and traction you need while in and out of the water. (Est. Retail -$149)
10.) Daiwa Legalis LT Spinning Combo
For the kid who is a little older or has already been fishing for a couple years (or maybe even for the person taking that kid fishing), this upgraded combo will be greatly appreciated. This is a spinning reel rather than spincast, so it will take a bit of instruction to learn to cast, but it’s something most kids pick up fairly quickly. And once again, this is a great brand that I use myself and strongly recommend. The Daiwa Legalis LT Spinning Combo is a high-quality, smooth casting combo, with performance beyond its price tag. Featuring a lightweight and sensitive graphite blank that offers plenty of backbone to control larger fish, the Legalis LT Spinning Rod is perfect for freshwater species like bass, walleye, and catfish or saltwater species like redfish, snapper, and striped bass. Pair that with a workhorse Legalis LT spinning reel packed with state-of-the-art features, and this is a combo that will allow a young angler to continue grow with their fishing experience. (Est. Retail $119)
