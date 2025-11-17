'Gunpowder' Sets New Blue Marlin Release Record Fishing Out of Marina Cap Cana

Cap Cana is THE Destination Spot to Set New Blue Marlin Records

The Dominican Republic's Cap Cana region has become a hotspot destination for anglers looking to play tug-of-war with the mighty blue marlin. Consistently producing both numbers and size of this sought after billfish, the Marina Cap Cana has become the hub of the Caribbean for those looking to get in on the red-hot fishing action.

A blue marlin ready for release during the 2025 Cap Cana Classic. | Trilo Bite

I recently returned from the Dominican Republic - covering the 21st Cap Cana Classic while on assignment with Fishing On SI - A Division of Sports Illustrated. This two day tournament in mid-October saw 30 vessels battling it out to see which team could release the most billfish.

When the dust finally settled, the boat Delta Dawn took top honors with nine blue marlin releases. All tallied and between the 30 boats competing, 87 blue marlin were hooked and released over the two days of competition. Impressive numbers, no doubt, but nothing like what was about to happen only a few short weeks later.

Atlantic Record is Broken for Most Blue Marlin Releases

Nine years ago, in 2016 and while fishing out of Marina Cap Cana, the boat Blue Bird set the Atlantic record for the most blue marlin releases in a single day with 23 fish. This title held steady for eight years, until Trilo Bite bested it by two last December fishing again out of Marina Cap Cana.

On November 3, 2025, the new Atlantic record was set when the crew aboard the vessel Gunpowder released an astounding 27 blue marlin. What's more jaw-dropping is that they hooked-up with an additional eight fish as well, meaning in total they tangled with 35 blue marlin in a single day. Now that's what fishing dreams are made of! No surprise - Gunpowder set sail out of Marina Cap Cana.

Twenty-seven flags adorn the vessel Gunpowder, each signifying a successful blue marlin release on the day the new Atlantic record was achieved. | Marina Cap Cana

The vessel Gunpowder, owned by David Machado and Captained by Jon Mitchell, made some on-the-water decisions November 3rd that would prove to be the difference between it simply being a good day of billfishing or a new Atlantic record kind of outing.

Hear all about Gunpowder's record setting day in this video interview with Marlin Magazine:

A Day of Impressive Blue Marlin Releases Out of Marina Cap Cana

Not only was a new Atlantic record set on November 3rd, 2025, but the day proved extraordinarily fruitful for the other boats fishing out of Marina Cap Cana as well.

The crew aboard Gunpowder celebrate their historic achievement. | Marina Cap Cana

In addition to the 27 blue marlin that the boat Gunpowder released, 16 other vessels that set sail out of Marina Cap Cana combined to release 119 blue marlin that same day. All tallied, 245 blue marlin were hooked between the 17 boats fishing. Incredible numbers and proof that the blue marlin fishery out of Cap Cana is truly second to none.

“Every departure from our docks is an encounter between camaraderie, passion, and the open sea. But when the releases are counted and a new record falls, we understand that we are just not a marina, we are the stage where history is written, time and time again," said Silvano Suazo, Director of Marina Cap Cana.

A bird's eye view of Marina Cap Cana. | Hector de Jesus

Hats off to the owner, captain, and crew of Gunpowder for an extraordinary accomplishment. That is one tough-to-tackle record you should all be extremely proud to hold.

Related Stories in this Cap Cana Series: